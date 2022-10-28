Is Katy Perry okay? Singer opens up on viral eye malfunction video amid online concern

American singer Katy Perry broke her silence over the eye malfunction video that went viral over the internet earlier this week.

On October 27, the 38-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to clarify that her eye 'glitch' was nothing but an intentional stunt and announced a three-month extension to her Las Vegas residency by inviting all the conspiracy theorists to her show.

"Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! The show’s set list is a fun through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!"

Perry jokingly added:

"This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my t*ts (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm #therealproblemlolhaha"

Katy Perry's viral video concerned the internet

Maxus @JgSzymon Katy Perry last night had problems with her right eye throughout. She kept touching her temple to restore it ! Wtf

Earlier this week, a video of Katy Perry performing at Las Vegas Resorts World went viral over the internet, where one of her eyes seemed to malfunction.

In the short clip, the Dark Horse singer can be seen blinking with just her left eye while the right one remains shut. She tried to fix it by touching her face twice, till she could open both properly.

Fans were left concerned about Katy's well-being and suggested several theories as to why the eye 'glitch' happened in-between the performance. Some users suggested that Perry might be experiencing the side effects of having botox, which made her eyes droopy.

Citizen Free Press @CitizenFreePres People are freaking out over this Katy Perry clip.



It's not from the Vaccine.



It's Botox.



Botox often leads to droopy eye syndrome.





Others raised concerns by suggesting that the eye malfunction was a side-effect of Covid-19 vaccine, which Perry had actively endorsed in the past.

However now, Katy Perry has shut down all the rumors, stating that it was all part of a stunt and nothing serious as fans speculated.

The E.T. singer began her residency on December 29, 2021, and will return to the Las Vegas Resorts World to perform 14 more shows in 2023 between February and April.

While discussing her residency at the Las Vegas Resorts World with the Rolling Stones, Perry stated:

“You don’t have to take mushrooms to feel like you’re on mushrooms when you watch this show. Believe me. It’s got all the nostalgia factor, but it is wrapped up in this Alice in Wonderland mushroom trip animated story of finding true love and self-love.”

On a personal front, Katy Perry welcomed her first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, with Orlando Bloom in August 2020. The couple dated on and off for three years before getting engaged in February 2019.

While Daisy is Perry's first child, Bloom shares a 11-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, with whom he was married from 2010 to 2013.

