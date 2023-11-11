When are the Grammys 2024? Full list of complete nominations explored

The 2024 Grammys will be held on February 4, 2024, at the Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The complete list of nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards has been announced, and SZA is at the top of the nominees, with nine in her name.

Many other respected artists are also part of next year's Grammy, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, and Boygenius. According to Variety, the Recording Academy celebrates the talent of artists who have excelled in the music industry with the prestigious Grammy Awards every year.

The 2024 nominations saw the Grammy Awards officially announce nominees for three new categories - Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best African Music Performance, as per the Grammys' official website.

The Recording Academy has officially announced the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards which will take place on February 4, 2024. Only a select number of nominations were showcased by Recording Academy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and celebrity guests in a live stream that lasted more than 34 minutes.

The Recording Academy has stated that the Big Four categories, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist will have eight nominees this year instead of the usual ten. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea have tied for the second most nominated artists with seven nominations each, after SZA's nine nominations for this year's Grammys.

Here's the list of the nominations from some of the major categories for the 66th Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year at Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish for What Was I Made For? [From the Movie “Barbie”]

Boygenius for Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste for Worship

Miley Cyrus for Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire

SZA for Kill Bill

Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét for On My Mama

Album of the Year at Grammy Awards

Boygenius for The Record

Janelle Monáe for The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste for World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey for Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus for Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo for Guts

SZA for SOS

Taylor Swift for Midnights

Song of the Year at Grammys

Billie Eilish for What Was I Made For? [From the Movie “Barbie”]

Dua Lipa for Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)

Jon Batiste for Butterfly

Lana Del Rey for A&W

Miley Cyrus for Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire

SZA for Kill Bill

Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Best New Artist at Grammy Awards

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at Grammys

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical at Grammy Awards

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance at Grammys

Billie Eilish for What Was I Made For? [From the movie “Barbie”]

Doja Cat for Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus for Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo forVampire

Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammy Awards

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish for Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste for Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile for Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers for Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice for Karma

Best Pop Vocal Album at Grammy Awards

Ed Sheeran for (Subtract)

Kelly Clarkson for Chemistry

Miley Cyrus for Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo for Guts

Taylor Swift for Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording at Grammys

Aphex Twin for Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Disclosure for Higher Than Ever Before

James Blake for Loading

Romy & Fred Again for Strong

Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan for Rumble

Best Pop Dance Recording at Grammy Awards

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta for One in a Million

Calvin Harris Feat. Ellie Goulding for Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray for Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue for Padam Padam

Troye Sivan for Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at Grammy Awards

James Blake for Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers for For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. for Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9, 2022)

Kx5 for Kx5

Skrillex for Quest for Fire

Best Rock Song at Grammy Awards

Boygenius for Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters for Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo for Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age for Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones for Angry

Best Alternative Music Performance at Grammys

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Paramore - This Is Why

Best Alternative Music Album at Grammy Awards

Arctic Monkeys for The Car

Boygenius -for The Record

Gorillaz for Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey for Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey for I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance at Grammy Awards

Chris Brown for Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones for ICU

Robert Glasper Feat. Sir & Alex Isley for Back to Love

SZA for Kill Bill

Victoria Monét for How Does It Make You Feel

Best Traditional R&B Performance at Grammys

Babyface Featuring Coco Jones for Simple

Kenyon Dixon for Lucky

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol for Good Morning

SZA for Love Language

Victoria Monét Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét for Hollywood

Best R&B Song at Grammy Awards

Coco Jones for ICU

Halle for Angel

Robert Glasper Feat. Sir & Alex Isley for Back to Love

SZA for Snooze

Victoria Monét for On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album at Grammys

Diddy for The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy for Nova

Janelle Monáe for The Age of Pleasure

SZA for SOS

6lack for Since I Have a Lover

Best R&B Album at Grammy Awards

Babyface for Girls Night Out

Coco Jones for What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King for Special Occasion

Summer Walker for Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét for Jaguar II

Best Rap Performance at Grammys

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar for The Hillbillies

Black Thought for Love Letter

Coi Leray for Players

Drake & 21 Savage for Rich Flex

Killer Mike Feat. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane for Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance at Grammy Awards

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage for Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat for Attention

Drake & 21 Savage for Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole for All My Life

SZA for Low

Best Rap Song at Grammys

Doja Cat for Attention

Drake & 21 Savage for Rich Flex

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane for Scientists & Engineers

Lil Uzi Vert for Just Wanna Rock

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Feat. Aqua for Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]

Best Rap Album at Grammys

Drake & 21 Savage for Her Loss

Killer Mike for Michael

Metro Boomin for Heroes & Villains

Nas for King’s Disease III

Travis Scott for Utopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at Grammy Awards

Aja Monet for When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy for The Light Inside

Kevin Powell for Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William for For Your Consideration ’24

Queen Sheba for A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Country Solo Performance at Grammys

Brandy Clark for Buried

Chris Stapleton for White Horse

Dolly Parton for The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs for Fast Car

Tyler Childers for In Your Love

Best Jazz Vocal Album at Grammy Awards

Cécile McLorin Salvant for Mélusine

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding for Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke for Lean In

Nicole Zuraitis for How Love Begins

Patti Austin Feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band for For Ella 2

Best Jazz Instrumental Album at Grammys

Adam Blackstone for Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs for The Winds of Change

Kenny Barron for The Source

Lakecia Benjamin for Phoenix

Pat Metheny for Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album at Grammy Awards

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla for The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart for Basie Swings the Blues

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society for Dynamic Maximum Tension

Mingus Big Band for The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest for Olympians

Best Latin Jazz Album at Grammys

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band for Vox Humana

Eliane Elias for Quietude

Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra for My Heart Speaks

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente for Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo for El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Alternative Jazz Album at Grammys

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily for Love in Exile

Cory Henry for Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue for SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole for Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello for The Omnichord Real Book

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at Grammy Awards

Bruce Springsteen for Only the Strong Survive

Laufey for Bewitched

Liz Callaway for To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Pentatonix for Holidays Around the World

Rickie Lee Jones for Pieces of Treasure

Various for Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

The 66th Grammys will broadcast live from 8-11:30 pm, ET & 5-8:30 pm, PT, on February 4, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+. For other nominations, you can visit the Grammys official website.