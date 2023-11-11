When are the Grammys 2024? Full list of complete nominations explored

The 2024 Grammys will be held on February 4, 2024, at the Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The complete list of nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards has been announced, and SZA is at the top of the nominees, with nine in her name.
Many other respected artists are also part of next year's Grammy, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, and Boygenius. According to Variety, the Recording Academy celebrates the talent of artists who have excelled in the music industry with the prestigious Grammy Awards every year.
The 2024 nominations saw the Grammy Awards officially announce nominees for three new categories - Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best African Music Performance, as per the Grammys' official website.
In the following section, readers learn more about the 66th Grammy Awards nominations.
The Recording Academy officially announced the nominations for the 66th Grammys
The Recording Academy has officially announced the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards which will take place on February 4, 2024. Only a select number of nominations were showcased by Recording Academy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and celebrity guests in a live stream that lasted more than 34 minutes.
The Recording Academy has stated that the Big Four categories, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist will have eight nominees this year instead of the usual ten. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea have tied for the second most nominated artists with seven nominations each, after SZA's nine nominations for this year's Grammys.
Here's the list of the nominations from some of the major categories for the 66th Grammy Awards.
Record of the Year at Grammy Awards
- Billie Eilish for What Was I Made For? [From the Movie “Barbie”]
- Boygenius for Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste for Worship
- Miley Cyrus for Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire
- SZA for Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét for On My Mama
Album of the Year at Grammy Awards
- Boygenius for The Record
- Janelle Monáe for The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste for World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey for Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus for Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo for Guts
- SZA for SOS
- Taylor Swift for Midnights
Song of the Year at Grammys
- Billie Eilish for What Was I Made For? [From the Movie “Barbie”]
- Dua Lipa for Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)
- Jon Batiste for Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey for A&W
- Miley Cyrus for Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire
- SZA for Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
Best New Artist at Grammy Awards
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at Grammys
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical at Grammy Awards
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Justin Tranter
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
Best Pop Solo Performance at Grammys
- Billie Eilish for What Was I Made For? [From the movie “Barbie”]
- Doja Cat for Paint the Town Red
- Miley Cyrus for Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo forVampire
- Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammy Awards
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish for Never Felt So Alone
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste for Candy Necklace
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile for Thousand Miles
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers for Ghost in the Machine
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice for Karma
Best Pop Vocal Album at Grammy Awards
- Ed Sheeran for (Subtract)
- Kelly Clarkson for Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus for Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo for Guts
- Taylor Swift for Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording at Grammys
- Aphex Twin for Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
- Disclosure for Higher Than Ever Before
- James Blake for Loading
- Romy & Fred Again for Strong
- Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan for Rumble
Best Pop Dance Recording at Grammy Awards
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta for One in a Million
- Calvin Harris Feat. Ellie Goulding for Miracle
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray for Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- Kylie Minogue for Padam Padam
- Troye Sivan for Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at Grammy Awards
- James Blake for Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers for For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred Again.. for Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9, 2022)
- Kx5 for Kx5
- Skrillex for Quest for Fire
Best Rock Song at Grammy Awards
- Boygenius for Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters for Rescued
- Olivia Rodrigo for Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age for Emotion Sickness
- The Rolling Stones for Angry
Best Alternative Music Performance at Grammys
- Alvvays - Belinda Says
- Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
- Boygenius - Cool About It
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Paramore - This Is Why
Best Alternative Music Album at Grammy Awards
- Arctic Monkeys for The Car
- Boygenius -for The Record
- Gorillaz for Cracker Island
- Lana Del Rey for Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- PJ Harvey for I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance at Grammy Awards
- Chris Brown for Summer Too Hot
- Coco Jones for ICU
- Robert Glasper Feat. Sir & Alex Isley for Back to Love
- SZA for Kill Bill
- Victoria Monét for How Does It Make You Feel
Best Traditional R&B Performance at Grammys
- Babyface Featuring Coco Jones for Simple
- Kenyon Dixon for Lucky
- PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol for Good Morning
- SZA for Love Language
- Victoria Monét Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét for Hollywood
Best R&B Song at Grammy Awards
- Coco Jones for ICU
- Halle for Angel
- Robert Glasper Feat. Sir & Alex Isley for Back to Love
- SZA for Snooze
- Victoria Monét for On My Mama
Best Progressive R&B Album at Grammys
- Diddy for The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy for Nova
- Janelle Monáe for The Age of Pleasure
- SZA for SOS
- 6lack for Since I Have a Lover
Best R&B Album at Grammy Awards
- Babyface for Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones for What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
- Emily King for Special Occasion
- Summer Walker for Clear 2: Soft Life EP
- Victoria Monét for Jaguar II
Best Rap Performance at Grammys
- Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar for The Hillbillies
- Black Thought for Love Letter
- Coi Leray for Players
- Drake & 21 Savage for Rich Flex
- Killer Mike Feat. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane for Scientists & Engineers
Best Melodic Rap Performance at Grammy Awards
- Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage for Sittin’ on Top of the World
- Doja Cat for Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage for Spin Bout U
- Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole for All My Life
- SZA for Low
Best Rap Song at Grammys
- Doja Cat for Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage for Rich Flex
- Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane for Scientists & Engineers
- Lil Uzi Vert for Just Wanna Rock
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Feat. Aqua for Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]
Best Rap Album at Grammys
- Drake & 21 Savage for Her Loss
- Killer Mike for Michael
- Metro Boomin for Heroes & Villains
- Nas for King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott for Utopia
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at Grammy Awards
- Aja Monet for When the Poems Do What They Do
- J. Ivy for The Light Inside
- Kevin Powell for Grocery Shopping With My Mother
- Prentice Powell and Shawn William for For Your Consideration ’24
- Queen Sheba for A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Best Country Solo Performance at Grammys
- Brandy Clark for Buried
- Chris Stapleton for White Horse
- Dolly Parton for The Last Thing on My Mind
- Luke Combs for Fast Car
- Tyler Childers for In Your Love
Best Jazz Vocal Album at Grammy Awards
- Cécile McLorin Salvant for Mélusine
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding for Alive at the Village Vanguard
- Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke for Lean In
- Nicole Zuraitis for How Love Begins
- Patti Austin Feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band for For Ella 2
Best Jazz Instrumental Album at Grammys
- Adam Blackstone for Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
- Billy Childs for The Winds of Change
- Kenny Barron for The Source
- Lakecia Benjamin for Phoenix
- Pat Metheny for Dream Box
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album at Grammy Awards
- ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla for The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo
- The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart for Basie Swings the Blues
- Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society for Dynamic Maximum Tension
- Mingus Big Band for The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
- Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest for Olympians
Best Latin Jazz Album at Grammys
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band for Vox Humana
- Eliane Elias for Quietude
- Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra for My Heart Speaks
- Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente for Cometa
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo for El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Alternative Jazz Album at Grammys
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily for Love in Exile
- Cory Henry for Live at the Piano
- Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue for SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
- Louis Cole for Quality Over Opinion
- Meshell Ndegeocello for The Omnichord Real Book
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at Grammy Awards
- Bruce Springsteen for Only the Strong Survive
- Laufey for Bewitched
- Liz Callaway for To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Pentatonix for Holidays Around the World
- Rickie Lee Jones for Pieces of Treasure
- Various for Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
The 66th Grammys will broadcast live from 8-11:30 pm, ET & 5-8:30 pm, PT, on February 4, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+. For other nominations, you can visit the Grammys official website.