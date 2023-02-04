Grammy Awards: 5 most iconic performances of all time

The 65th Grammy Awards is right around the corner with some big names up as contenders for the much-coveted music award. From Beyonce to Harry Styles, both old and new faces have been nominated for various categories at the Grammy Awards 2023.

This year's ceremony is going to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this Sunday, February 5, 2023. The award ceremony will be hosted by the three-time host, comedian Trevor Noah, and will be broadcast live starting from 8 pm ET on CBS and the Paramount Plus streaming website.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and 3 more artists gave the most iconic performances of all time at the Grammy Awards

As we gear up for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this weekend, let us revisit some of the most iconic performances of all time that are evergreen and have made a mark in the history of music.

1) Michael Jackson: The Way You Make Me Feel/Man in the Mirror (1988)

Who better than the King of Pop to lead the list of the best Grammys performances ever seen? After his 1987 classic Bad lost to U2's The Joshua Tree, Michael Jackson took the stage and captivated his audience, winning the night with this epic 10-minute medley. Singing and dancing alone on the center-stage for most of the performance, the dynamic singer proved that he was still the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson opened his set with his number one single, The Way You Make Me Feel, and switched midway to his other number one track, Man In The Mirror. He was joined by a church choir at the end. This was the only time Jackson performed at the Grammys, and it remains etched in the memory of music lovers all around the world.

2) Beyonce: Sandcastles/Love Drought (2017)

With the most number of awards among female musicians, Beyonce and her Grammy moments are simply unforgettable given the number of times she has performed at the awards.

But her best moment has to be during the 2017 Grammy Awards where she proved that even after 30 years of performing, she still had it. A pregnant Beyonce took the stage to perform the haunting Sandcastles and the hopeful song Love Drought from her award-winning album, Lemonade.

3) Pink: Glitter in the Air (2010)

For all the millenials, Pink has definitely caused a stir with her revolutionary music. The singer's 2010 Grammy performance still remains one of the most daring and visually stunning of those ever delivered at the awards ceremony.

Pink defied gravity when she took the stage to perform her famous song Glitter in the Air. Donning a Bob Mackie costume, the Funhouse singer suspended herself over her Grammy audience as she beautifully sang while also showing off her skills from her days as a former gymnast. The performance earned her a standing ovation and she commented on it saying:

"Everyone's pretty much done everything else there is to do. I was like, 'Well, why can't I do it and sing?'"

4) Kendrick Lamar: The Blacker The Berry/Alright (2016)

It was during a time of political tension due to the election season in the United States that Kendrick Lamar gave a meaningful and stirring performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

The rapper kicked off his performance of The Blacker The Berry with a powerful entrance in chains and moved on to perform his hit single Alright in front of a giant bonfire. His historic performance followed the African-American experience from slave ships to prison cells.

The songs came from his sophomore album To Pimp a Butterfly, which explore the Black experience in America. His powerful performance is still remembered as one of the greatest political performances in Grammy Awards history.

5) Lady Gaga: Born this Way (2011)

Lady Gaga's 2011 Grammys performance is one of the most iconic to be ever seen. The talented musician began her set way before she took the stage, from her entrance to the red carpet. Gaga arrived on the red carpet inside a Hussein Chalayan-designed egg and her choreographer let on that:

"She's incubating. She won't be born until her performance this evening,"

When she finally "hatched" on the stage, Gaga was seen wearing a rubber outfit from Mugler by Nicole Formichetti and she performed her hit single Born This Way. The performance was a true testament to the artist's theatricality.

