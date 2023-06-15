SZA stands up against fat-shaming: Let's spread kindness instead

Recently, SZA took to Twitter to speak out against the hate and fat-shaming that the talented artist, Lizzo, frequently faces online.

As Lizzo opens up about the toll these comments have on her well-being, SZA has called people to "practice kindness" and support others instead of tearing them down.

In this article, we delve into the harmful effects of fat-shaming, importance of spreading positivit, and the significant role these artists play in promoting body acceptance and self-love.

Impact of fat-shaming and hate speech on mental health

Psychological impact of hate speech and bodyshaming (Image via Freepik/Master1305)

Fat-shaming and hate speech take a severe toll on an individual's mental health. Constant exposure to derogatory comments and judgment can lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, depression and body image issues.

Lizzo, a vocal advocate for body positivity, has been a target of online criticism regarding her weight. The negativity she faces daily can make her question her worth and fuel feelings of anger and frustration.

It's crucial to understand the mental health consequences of fat-shaming and actively work towards creating a more supportive and accepting online environment.

SZA's support for Lizzo

SZA @sza I be wondering where all the virtue signaling ,well spoken shit talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending . Where the fuck do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down 🤔 I be wondering where all the virtue signaling ,well spoken shit talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending . Where the fuck do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down 🤔

The singer's recent tweets highlight the need for genuine support and defense when someone like Lizzo is subjected to fat-shaming. She questions the absence of those who claim to be advocates for social justice and challenges them to step up and support Lizzo.

Her powerful message encourages us to reflect on how we can better support and uplift others instead of engaging in harmful behavior. Her call for kindness serves as a reminder that we all have a responsibility to stand up against fat-shaming and promote body acceptance.

Moving forward with SZA and Lizzo

The collaboration on the remix of Lizzo's empowering single, "Special," showcases their shared commitment to promoting positivity and celebrating individuality.

By using their platforms to spread awareness and advocate for body acceptance, they inspire us to challenge societal norms and embrace ourselves fully.

