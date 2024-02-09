Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures listening event in Chicago was abruptly shut down mid-performance. The duo, known as ¥$, collaborated with VEEPS (a streaming service company) to broadcast their sold-out listening event at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, February 8.

As the event began, the duo stepped out on stage with Kanye dressed in an all-black attire, wearing a Jason Voorhees hockey mask. Noticeably, Kanye also had a large "1" printed on the back of his jacket to symbolize Vol 1. of Vultures.

Both artists were seen lip-syncing and dancing on stage, with guest appearances from North West and YG. The event abruptly ended when Kanye decided to perform a track where he can be heard allegedly taking shots at the criticism he's faced over the past year, responding to the allegations by stating:

"Crazy, Bipolar, Antisemite... and I'm still the King."

A few seconds after that line, the show and its live broadcast ended. News publications later reported that the Vultures event was canceled due to "venue restrictions."

Major songs previewed at Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' listening event

Here are some clips from Ye's livestream showing the duo performing tracks from different volumes of Vultures:

1. North West performs Talking / Once Again

North West performed her latest single from the album, which was released to all streaming platforms along with a music video on Thursday, February 8. The crowd was found singing along to her verse:

"It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie"

2. YG steps out on stage to perform DO IT

YG Stepped out a few moments after North's track to perform his feature on the song, DO IT. Although the clips captured from the event didn't showcase YG's performance, Kanye's verse from the song did go viral.

"Southside, Do or Die, Chi-town, top 5. 4, 3, 2, 1, Who am I. Ye!," Kanye raps on the track.

3. Kanye West and Ty Dolla perform PAID (Feat. Future)

Although Future didn't make an appearance at the event, ¥$ performed the song together on stage. PAID saw both artists grooving to the chorus where Ty Dolla sings:

"I'm just here to get paid."

4. Kanye performs his verse from the track Burn

A fan captured ¥$ vibing out to Ye's verse on the track Burn. The song finds Ye addressing haters who never had his back, referencing his presidential run in 2020.

5. Ye performs his verse from PAPERWORK (feat. QUAVO)

Kanye performs his verse on PAPERWORK (Featuring Quavo), where he flexes his wealth in lines like:

"You can pick out your favorite purse, B*tch get your Paperwork"

6. Kanye receives applause for CARNIVAL (feat. Playboi Carti & Rich the Kid)

The anthemic song Carnival was previewed at the listening event, with the track ending on Playboi Carti's verse. The crowd chanting "go" at the song's end had the entire arena erupting with applause.

7. Ye points to the stars as IN THE STARS plays across the arena

IN THE STARS found a more somber performance from both the artists. Ye was captured pointing to the sky as the song played across the arena.

8. ¥$ dance to Travis's verse on FUK SUMN (Feat. Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Ant Clemons)

Ye and Ty were seen dancing to the song FUK SUMN. A fan managed to capture the clip from the VEEPS Livestream and upload the clip to X.

9. North, Ye, and Ty Dolla get hyped to the chorus on EVERYBODY (Feat. Charlie Wilson and Lil Baby)

EVERYBODY is a track Kanye has already previewed on his Instagram account. Flashlights could be seen bouncing around the background as North West, Ye, and Ty Dolla $ign danced to the song.

10. The track BACK TO ME (Feat. Freddie Gibbs) is previewed again

BACK TO ME is a track Ye has already previewed at previous listening events for Vultures. ¥$ were found dancing to Freddie's verse on the track, where he sings:

"Girl I know it ain't over, in the morning you'll be running back to me"

A few additional songs were played at this event. These songs were also previewed at his previous listening parties but do not seem to be part of the official tracklist for Vultures Vol. 1:

TIME MOVING SLOW

RIVER

SLIDE

TAKE OFF YOUR DRESS

Reportedly, the official tracklist for Vultures Vol. 1 has been updated and will include the following songs

In The Stars Timbo Freestyle (feat. India Love) Paid (feat. Future & Leon Thomas) Talking / Once Again (feat. North West) Everybody (feat. Charlie Wilson & Lil Baby) Back To Me (feat. Freddie Gibbs & Quavo) Hoodrat Do It (feat. YG) Paperwork (feat. Quavo) Burn Fuk Sumn (feat. Playboi Carti & Travis Scott & Quavo) Vultures (feat. Bump J & Lil Durk) Carnival (feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid) Beg Forgiveness (feat. Chris Brown) So Good Leader Of The Vatican The King

Kanye was initially supposed to release Vultures Vol. 1 on all streaming platforms at the end of his listening event on February 9. The album hasn't yet been dropped and was also removed from Apple Music's library. Ye has yet to comment on the release of Vultures Vol. 1, and the speculation amongst his fans who reported the album's removal from Apple Music was to modify the tracklist before its release.

