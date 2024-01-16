“So insane”: Playboi Carti flexing a MR. Bungle vinyl in the new music video for ‘Evil Jordan’ sends internet into a frenzy

Playboi Carti has been heating up in 2024, with release after release hinting toward his new project, reportedly called I Am Music.

Today the rapper released a two-minute music video for a new song titled EVILJ0RDAN, which gave his fans a look into the new aesthetic and themes Carti will delve into with his new album.

In the song, he refers to himself as an "Ego Thug" which adds another layer to the rapper's story by straying away from his last project, Whole Lotta Red, where he alluded to his rockstar aesthetic. During the video, Carti can be seen dancing with a vinyl from the 2020 album by Mr. Bungle titled The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny.

The latest teaser has left his fans in a frenzy as Playboi Carti builds their anticipation for his new album, which he stated will drop this year.

Playboi Carti stuns fans with his latest music video

EVILJ0RDAN, is the latest release from Playboi Carti following up on his last four releases H00DBYAIR, UR THE MOON, 2024, and BACKR00MS (featuring Travis Scott).

The new song gives fans greater insight into the thematic nature of his upcoming album. Carti's new release went viral, with many fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts and opinions on the song and its visuals, especially on the Mr. Bungle vinyl, which the rapper can be seen holding in the video.

One user commented on a post by Kurrco, who had reposted the music video on X, stating he couldn't even recognize the rapper's vocals in the song.

The Mr. Bungle vinyl, which made an appearance in the music video, is a trash-metal, hard-core punk record released in 2020.

Many users suspected the vinyl held by Carti to be a potential hint from the rapper as a possible album cover. This claim was later dismissed with users pointing out the 2020 project and reporting Carti to simply be paying homage to the punk rock artist.

Although fans were excited with the latest addition to the singles Carti has been releasing leading up to his upcoming album, many fans do appear to be losing patience awaiting the album's drop.

Carti's track record of teasing a new project with singles only for an album to drop months later can be witnessed in his rollout for Whole Lotta Red. WLR saw the rapper initially teasing the album in early 2018, with his first single @Meh, which he released in April 2020. Whole Lotta Red was finally released later in November the same year.

One user jokingly commented on a Playboi Carti news post, on X, poking fun at the extended wait Carti puts his fans through with his project releases, stating:

"The real album is the friends we made along the way."

Playboi Carti continues to captivate his audience with the latest release of EVILJ0RDAN, by alluding to a new chapter in his evolving narrative as an artist.

The inclusion of a Mr. Bungle vinyl in the music video added to the high levels of speculation Carti fans have for his upcoming album, I Am Music.

Despite the playful impatience expressed by his fans, Carti's mysterious style ensures that each release builds anticipation toward the musical journey he promises to unveil later this year.

More on Playboi Carti and his rise to mainstream success

Born in Atlanta in 1996, Playboi Carti's journey to success saw him focusing on creating his first project while working odd jobs, which got him recognition as a musician, prompting him to leave employment to pursue music as a career.

2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival (Image via Getty/ Jason Kempin)

The Whole Lotta Red rapper's early underground music gained traction on SoundCloud, fostering a cult-like fanbase, which he proudly boasts today. His connections in fashion and music and close bond with ASAP Rocky, elevated his "rapper" status.

Playboi Carti's breakthrough came with the 2017 attention-grabbing single Magnolia. It propelled him to mainstream acclaim and left an impact on the music industry. It was solidified with the success of his debut album, Die Lit. His second album, Whole Lotta Red, topped the Billboard charts in 2020.

Despite occasional hiatuses, Playboi Carti's unique influence on the industry and anticipation for his upcoming work continue to shape his rise to success.