Yu-Peng Chen, lead music producer and composer of Genshin Impact and HOYO-MiX, announces exit from MiHoYo

Genshin Impact and HOYO-MiX's lead music producer and composer, Yu-Peng Chen, has recently announced that he is leaving miHoYo. This shocking news came out on September 12, 2023. The reason behind this decision is that the composer sought to pursue his musical dream and wishes to release a new instrumental album in 2024.

Yu-Peng Chen plans to announce more details in the future. He originally posted the full announcement about his decision to leave miHoYo and the HOYO-MiX team on Weibo. The lead music producer's older songs were a delight to the Genshin Impact community, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for him.

Why Genshin Impact's former composer Yu-Peng Chen decided to leave miHoYo and HOYO-MiX

Here is an English translation of the original Yu-Peng Chen's initial announcement on Weibo about why he left miHoYo and HOYO-MiX:

"I'm very sorry to disturb everyone! According to the plans for my personal creative endeavors, after careful consideration for some time and several discussions with the company, I have chosen to leave miHoYo and the HOYO-MiX team to continue pursuing my music dreams!"

He goes on to say:

"Seeing my fellow composers at HOYO-MiX team constantly growing, witnessing Genshin Impact's music progressing step by step (Fontaine Music is really great👍), and recalling the support and help the company and colleagues have given me during the music production process... It's truly the most beautiful and unforgettable memories!"

Yu-Peng Chen didn't leave on bad terms.

The former lead music producer for Genshin Impact has new ambitions (Image via IMDb)

The final part of his announcement on Weibo stated:

"I earnestly request everyone's understanding and respect for my decision, and in the future, I will continue to explore the path of music. I plan to release a new album of purely instrumental music next year, and specific plans will be announced in the future. I hope you will continue to support my creations. In the future, I will continue to explore Teyvat's wonders together with everyone as a Traveler!"

Yu-Peng Chen still plans to play Genshin Impact, as evident in his desire to play through Teyvat as a Traveler. He just won't be composing any new songs alongside the HOYO-MiX team.

It is currently unknown what his new instrumental music will sound like. Nevertheless, fans of his content can look forward to it next year. He also hopes that they will continue to support his future tracks.

Reactions

Many people are supportive of Yu-Peng Chen's musical aspirations. Naturally, his leaving miHoYo and HOYO-MiX has led some people to reminisce about some of his old songs. However, some Travelers also believe that Genshin Impact is in a good spot since Fontaine's music is quite well-beloved.

He was credited as the singer behind the Wanderer weekly boss and had several songs with millions of listens on Spotify. Some people even affectionately call Yu-Peng Chen the "Music Archon" for his contributions to Genshin Impact.

Many Travelers respected his wishes to pursue his new dreams, especially since he had already been with miHoYo for several years.

He is expected to announce his new projects on Weibo sometime in the future, which gamers will inevitably get to hear about on other social media sites.

