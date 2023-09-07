Genshin Impact Concert 2023: How to check ticket availability, prices, venue, and performers

The Genshin Impact Concert 2023, also known as Melodies of an Endless Journey, doesn't have many tickets left, with most of them already being sold out. Everything regarding ticket availability, prices, locations, and performers is available on the tour's official website. This article summarizes the important parts for you.

Melodies of an Endless Journey will start on October 2, 2023, in Singapore before moving to other countries. The final date is January 20, 2024, for the German part of the Genshin Impact Concert 2023.

How to check ticket availability and prices for the Genshin Impact Concert 2023

If you click on the hyperlink in the above tweet, you will be taken to the official Genshin Impact Concert 2023 website. Scroll down to the ticket session part of the website and click on the relevant city you wish to visit for Melodies of an Endless Tour. You will get different results based on what you click on, but here's an example of how most tickets are sold out.

Only the Mexican tickets from this page remained when this article was written (Image via HoYoverse)

If you see "sold out" or some variation of it, that means no tickets are available through official means. Travelers may have to contact scalpers or find some other means of acquiring a ticket for the Genshin Impact Concert 2023, so prices can vary on that front.

When this article was written, only the following tours were available:

Guadalajara, Mexico: 990 MXN~2,490 MXN

990 MXN~2,490 MXN Seoul, South Korea: 66,000 KRW~121,000 KRW

Everything else was unavailable, but that could always change. Make sure to check the official website under "Ticketing Information" for more details.

Genshin Impact Concert 2023 venues and performers

Important details about venues and performers are provided below (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of confirmed venues and their dates for the upcoming Genshin Impact Concert 2023:

Singapore: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay on October 2 and 3, 2023

Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay on October 2 and 3, 2023 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS on October 7, 2023

Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS on October 7, 2023 Guadalajara, Mexico: Teatro José Pablo Moncayo on October 13, 2023

Teatro José Pablo Moncayo on October 13, 2023 Boston, Massachusetts, USA: Bostom Symphony Hall on October 28, 2023

Bostom Symphony Hall on October 28, 2023 Los Angeles, California, USA: Peacock Theater on November 19, 2023

Peacock Theater on November 19, 2023 Chicago, Illinois, USA: Chicago Symphony Center on January 7, 2023

Chicago Symphony Center on January 7, 2023 New York, New York, USA: Carnegie Hall on January 13, 2023

Carnegie Hall on January 13, 2023 Osaka, Japan: Grand Cube Osaka on November 4, 2023

Grand Cube Osaka on November 4, 2023 Yokohama, Japan: Pacifico Yokohama on November 25, 2023

Pacifico Yokohama on November 25, 2023 Seoul, South Korea: Kyung Lee University Grand Peace Palace on November 11 and 12, 2023

Kyung Lee University Grand Peace Palace on November 11 and 12, 2023 London, United Kingdom: Royal Festival Hall on January 11, 2024

Royal Festival Hall on January 11, 2024 Düsseldorf, Germany: Mitsubishi Electric Halle on January 20, 2024

Here are the confirmed performers for these tours:

Singapore: Thanapol Setabrahm & Metropolitan Festival Orchestra

Thanapol Setabrahm & Metropolitan Festival Orchestra Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Naohisa Furusawa & Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Naohisa Furusawa & Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Guadalajara, Mexico: Eric Roth & Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra

Eric Roth & Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra All US venues: Eric Roth & Genshin Concert Orchestra

Eric Roth & Genshin Concert Orchestra Both Japan venues: Hirofumi Kurita & Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra

Hirofumi Kurita & Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra Seoul, South Korea: Doohyun Ahn & Arts Symphony Orchestra

Doohyun Ahn & Arts Symphony Orchestra London, United Kingdom: Eric Roth & Genshin Concert Orchestra

Eric Roth & Genshin Concert Orchestra Düsseldorf, Germany: Eric Roth & Genshin Concert Orchestra

Lucky players who already have their tickets will get to enjoy quite the musical tour.

