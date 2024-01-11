"Americans don't know about British culture": Skepta album cover controversy explored as rapper apologizes over holocaust imagery claim

British rapper Skepta's upcoming single, Gas Me Up, has landed in controversy after the cover art for the new single was criticized for allegedly containing holocaust imagery. The album cover showcased a bunch of skinheads with "Gas Me Up" written behind one of their shaved heads. Skepta apologized for the album art and proceeded to remove it.

According to the rapper, his art was "taken offensively" and "out of context" by many people. Netizens completely supported the rapper and criticized American culture for not understanding the British context. Many applauded the rapper and neglected some people's sensitivity towards art. Under Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about the rapper's apology, one person said:

Netizens lashed out against the people who were offended (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Netizens rally behind Skepta after the rapper issues an apology for the Gas Me Up cover art

Joseph Adenuga, professionally known as Skepta, released the artwork for his brand new upcoming single, Gas Me Up, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. However, the artwork, designed by Gabriel Moses, met with imminent backlash. It featured a back shot of a bunch of skinheads, with one of their heads tattooed with "Gas Me Up."

Many people took this as a reference to the Holocaust. Some insinuated that the image was related to Nazi concentration camps. The word "Gas" did not do it any favors either. Many took the "Gas Me Up" title to be a reference to the torture in gas chambers that Jewish people endured during the Holocaust. However, this was not Skepta's original intention.

After the backlash, Skepta swiftly removed the cover art and released a statement on X. He wrote that he had been waiting to release Gas Me Up since it was teased in April 2023 and had worked hard to get the artwork right for the album rollout. He wrote that the image alluded to his “parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture”. The rapper wrote:

"It has been taken offensively by many and I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward."

Many netizens were not critical of Skepta but were in complete support of the rapper. People were "sick and tired" of things being taken out of context and complained about how easy it was to offend people these days. Some said that he, as an artist, should not apologize.

Here are a few Instagram reactions to Skepta's apology shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram:

Netizens supported the rapper (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

It should also be noted that 'Gassing' someone up is common UK slang for hyping someone up. Skepta later shared another concerning tweet talking about policing art and how he could not be the same artist beloved by fans if his work was policed. He added further context to the lone cover art by sharing a mood board for his next album. The rapper wrote:

"I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention."

He added:

"But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it. So to help with context here are some pictures from our mood board for the 1980’s UK story for my album ‘Knife & Fork’,"

Skepta confirmed that despite the cover art controversy surrounding Gas Me Up, the single was set to release on January 26, 2024.