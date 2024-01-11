"She's the Michael Jordan of breaks": Selena Gomez trolled over announcing break from social media amid Kylie Jenner drama 

Selena Gomez once again became the target of internet trolls after she announced taking a break from social media on Tuesday. She shared the message on her Instagram story with a small video of Benny Blanco playing with two kids. The singer wrote:

“I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters”

The latest announcement of her social media break came after the recent Golden Globes drama. At the 2024 Award ceremony on Sunday, a clip of Selena whispering something to Taylor Swift went viral. Speculations about their possible conversation entailed Kylie Jenner refusing to let Selena take a picture with Timothee Chalamet.

Selena Gomez said she was taking a break from social media. (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

However, this is not the first time the “People You Know” hitmaker declared a timeout from social media. Back in October of last year, she made a similar announcement. Netizens repeatedly mentioned the singer as they wanted her to put out a statement concerning the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

However, Selena said she would take a break from Instagram due to the hate, terror, and violence happening around the world. Previously, Selena Gomez took another social media break during the online Kylie Jenner-Hailey Bieber drama stirred by fans.

But both times, she got back online within a few hours. Thus, Selena's latest break announcement had netizens trolling her. One user compared her to the NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Selena faces online trolling for her latest social media timeout declaration. (Image via X/@PopBase)

Internet reacts to Selena Gomez's latest declaration of social media break

Some of Selena's fans reacted to her decision to take another break from social media by saying they love her, but that she should not do this every month. Other people mentioned how Selena announces a break whenever she faces some backlash online.

Before taking her break, Selena Gomez cleared the air regarding her Golden Globes clip with Taylor Swift and said, she was not talking about Kylie and Timothee. The singer shared she was telling Taylor about two of her friends who recently got involved intimately.