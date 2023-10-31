Selena Gomez takes social media break amid "Horror, Hate, Violence and Terror" in the world

Selena Gomez, one of the most followed singers and actors on Instagram, announced that she would be leaving social media for now due to the "horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world," primarily referring to the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has drawn some strong reactions from celebrities across the world.

Selena Gomez, who has been under the spotlight for almost her entire life, has over 430 million Instagram followers and has been very active on the medium.

Though Gomez did not explicitly refer to the Israel-Hamas conflict as the reason she was not enjoying seeing social media posts anymore, it is widely assumed that the hate and violence she is talking about refers to the terrible conflict that has claimed over 8,000 lives in the Gaza Strip itself, as per recent reports.

What did Selena Gomez say about leaving social media?

Selena Gomez wrote a brief statement addressing her fans where she explained why she was taking a break from social media platforms, especially Instagram, which has been her platform of choice for quite some time now.

Selena Gomez wrote (via her Instagram story):

"I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world...People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good."

She added:

"I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag....I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t. Love, Selena."

In a second Instagram update, Selena Gomez put up a picture of her younger sister Gracie Elliott Teefey on her story and wrote:

"Having a sister everyday has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives."

She referred to the Israeli airstrikes, which have killed over 2,000 children, almost evacuating the entire generation.

Many other celebrities, like Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Jon Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef, Quinta Brunson, and Noah Schnapp have also spoken out about the Israel-Hamas war. They even joined forces to sign a letter urging U.S. President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The letter read:

"We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages."

The conflict continues to escalate as of today with no resolution in sight.