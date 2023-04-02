“Three queens”: Selena Gomez and her little sister turn heads in Taylor Swift inspired costumes on Eras Tour, sending social media into a frenzy

American singer Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie sent social media into a frenzy after they dressed up in Taylor Swift-inspired costumes while attending her concert.

On Saturday, April 1, the 30-year-old star attended Swift's Eras Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, alongside her nine-year-old sister and father while paying tribute to her best friend.

The Swift Society @TheSwiftSociety | Selena Gomez & her sister are in their folklore and Speak Now Era respectively. | Selena Gomez & her sister are in their folklore and Speak Now Era respectively. ✨| Selena Gomez & her sister are in their folklore and Speak Now Era respectively. https://t.co/e2xGXFf6qN

In the viral pictures, Gomez can be seen dressed in a cardigan with her hair pulled back in a bun along with her bangs, similar to what Swift wore in her in her Cardigan music video.

Meanwhile, Gracie donned a blue halter dress that resembled something Swift wore on her Speak Now Tour. Additionally, it appears that she is wearing a set of heart-shaped frames that may be a nod to the singer's music video for her song 22.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie paying tribute to Taylor Swift.

"They understood the assignment": Twitter users go wild looking at Selena Gomez and her sister dressed as Taylor Swift for the latter's concert

After Selena Gomez and Gracie's pictures dressed in Taylor Swift-inspired costumes went viral, Twitterati were left in awe of the three. Several users hailed Gomez and Swift's friendship and called them "Taylena" (Taylor + Selena).

Others were impressed by Gracie for supporting Swift during her Texas concert. Check out some of these reactions below:

Ron || ERAS TOUR @midnightstrack2 selena’s little sister gracie is dressed up as speak now era taylor tonight for the eras tour🥺 selena’s little sister gracie is dressed up as speak now era taylor tonight for the eras tour🥺 https://t.co/d7dCRk8vkq

swiftie @peculiartrlc @TheSwiftSociety selena w the cardigan and her sister dressed up as speak now taylor IT’S EVERYTHING @TheSwiftSociety selena w the cardigan and her sister dressed up as speak now taylor IT’S EVERYTHING

a/o @adnolvr @TheSwiftSociety selena gomez with folklore hair…i would like one cover please 🙂 @TheSwiftSociety selena gomez with folklore hair…i would like one cover please 🙂

toni-maria ♡︎ @madslili OMG WOKE UP TO SELENA BEING AT THE ERAS TOUR DRESSED UP AS THE FOLKLORE ERA OMG WOKE UP TO SELENA BEING AT THE ERAS TOUR DRESSED UP AS THE FOLKLORE ERA 😭😭😭

aryaki @garrisonshale selena at the era’s tour vibing to love story and getting emo seeing taylor perform and taylor giving her 22 hat to selena’s sister i’m crying taylen best friendship ever selena at the era’s tour vibing to love story and getting emo seeing taylor perform and taylor giving her 22 hat to selena’s sister i’m crying taylen best friendship ever https://t.co/KiMm97Je5R

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Gomez and her sister Gracie attending Swift's concert in Texas.

Minnie 🦋 @eraofaqueen

#ArlingtonTSTheErasTour Me after seeing Selena at The Era Tour ahh my TayLena heart Me after seeing Selena at The Era Tour ahh my TayLena heart 😭❤️#ArlingtonTSTheErasTour https://t.co/8n1FUCdJld

Lea @taylenarare I really love how selena has always been so proud and supportive towards taylor like my heart can’t handle this I really love how selena has always been so proud and supportive towards taylor like my heart can’t handle this 😭 https://t.co/SzpR6HSGmj

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Gomez and her sister Gracie attending Swift's concert in Texas.

rachel 🫶🏻 (era’s tour chicago) @rachelemmat13 i cannot believe selena is dressed like folklore taylor i could cry i cannot believe selena is dressed like folklore taylor i could cry

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for 15 years now

One of the music industry's most cherished friendships, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for several years now. In a 2017 interview with KIIS FM UK, Gomez revealed that she became friends with Swift in 2008 while they were dating Jonas Brothers -- Selena was with Nick while Taylor was with Joe.

Since then, they have given their fans a glimpse of their friendship every now and then. In an October 2009 interview with Seventeen magazine, the Round and Round singer revealed that Swift was her go-to person for love advice.

"Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift. If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith. We literally talk every day."

shelley @selgofetish i thank god everyday for taylor swift and selena gomez's friendship i thank god everyday for taylor swift and selena gomez's friendship https://t.co/vgUfme3oTw

The duo were snapped at several award functions together since then, with Swift even posing with Gomez and her then-boyfriend Justin Beiber frequently.

In a May 2014 interview with E!, Swift spoke about her bond with Gomez, describing it as the "longest one" either of them had:

"When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through. Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships."

The Swift Society @TheSwiftSociety | @SelenaGomez supports @TaylorSwift13 in a TikTok of Hailey Bieber shading her



“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game” | @SelenaGomez supports @TaylorSwift13 in a TikTok of Hailey Bieber shading her“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game” 📲| @SelenaGomez supports @TaylorSwift13 in a TikTok of Hailey Bieber shading her“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game” https://t.co/GDsvHgjbj1

For years, the popstars has continued to support each other through professional and personal ups and downs, sharing each other's music on their Instagram stories and celebrating birthdays.

Selena Gomez recently defended her best friend on social media after an old video of Hailey Beiber dissing the Wildest Dreams singer resurfaced online.

"So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

She also honored Swift in March 2023 after the latter won the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Calling her a "role model," Gomez added that Taylor can "represent what she’s walking through so well."

