"Congrats, y'all bullied her": Social media rallies behind Selena Gomez after her response about supposed Kylie Jenner beef

Selena Gomez has opened up about the viral lip-reading controversy from the Golden Globes and fans have rallied to her support after she publicly responded to the supposed beef with Kylie Jenner. The singer-songwriter was the subject of a rumor that had been going around the internet after clips of her interaction with Taylor Swift after drama erupted due to claims by supposed lip-readers online stating that she had been gossiping about Timothee Chalamet and his partner at the awards ceremony.

Gossipmongers had claimed that Gomez was snubbed by Kylie Jenner after she attempted to get a picture taken with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. As proof, self-claimed internet lip-readers started sharing a clip of Selena talking to Taylor and declaring that she was complaining about Kylie. Without any discernable audio for the clip, the claims went viral, and even Chalamet was caught in the drama.

However, Selena Gomez has come out and quashed the rumors, revealing that her conversation with Taylor Swift had nothing to do with either Kylie Jenner or Timothee Chalamet, and fans have come out in droves to defend her. X user @selenastan18 called on people to leave the popstar alone, claiming that the people had bullied her into revealing the contents of a private conversation.

"Not that's anyone's business": Selena Gomez quashes alleged beef with Kylie Jenner

Over the years The Golden Globes have seen quite a lot of controversies with many celebrities choosing to take a stand against the Hollywood Foreign Press in the past. This year's host Jo Koy has also received a lot of flack for his jokes, with many people calling him out for being cringe.

Awards and nominations aside, the biggest drama to emerge from this year's ceremony is by far the alleged Selena Gomez-Kylie Jenner beef that started going viral soon after a clip of Selena talking to Taylor captured the attention of viewers. Several social media accounts on TikTok, X, and Instagram soon started peddling rumors about what the singers were talking about.

A post on X from @allurequinn, which has over 60 million views now, is an example of the type of narrative being pushed on social media. The caption quotes what Selena Gomez supposedly told her friend, and it reads:

"i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no”

The claims that Jenner had stopped the singer from taking a picture with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet naturally found a lot of footing online, with many jumping on the chance to diss whichever celebrity they disliked. However, in a recent interview, Selena Gomez cleared up the confusion and quashed rumors about an alleged beef by revealing what she had told Taylor Swift.

Looks like it had nothing to do with Kylie Jenner or Timothee Chalamet, but a common friend:

"No, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business."

This has not gone down well with her fanbase, who rallied behind their favorite singer and called out the people spreading the rumor in the first place. here are some general reactions from social media.

That said, not everyone was convinced, insinuating that Selena Gomez had not been entirely truthful.

Apart from the drama, the Golden Globes saw several outstanding actors and productions get celebrated for their achievements over the last year. Here is a full list of all the winners in all major categories.