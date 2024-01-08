Fans swoon over Taylor Swift's look for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards: "She literally never fails to look good"

Taylor Swift recently made headlines as she attended the 2024 Golden Globes Awards on January 7, 2024. She was nominated for an award in the New Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for her recently released concert film.

She donned a green sequin dress and walked the red carpet at the award ceremony, sending fans into a frenzy. The Lover songstress received praise for her stunning appearance at the event and several netizens took to social media to praise her for her look.

Fan reacts to the singer's look (Image via X/@itgirlposts)

Fans can't stop gushing about Taylor Swift's red carpet look for the 2024 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes, which took place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in a custom Gucci gown. She wowed fans with her sparkling green outfit as she made her grand entry shortly before the event began.

Her glittering dress was designed by Gucci’s Creative Director Sabato De Santo and was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer. The singer sported stylish heels by Christian Louboutin and accessorized her all-green ensemble with long earrings and numerous rings. Her blonde hair was curled and cascaded over her shoulders.

Fans were impressed with her look and took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same. They hailed her as the "most gorgeous" person they had seen and stated that she looked "unbelievably good in green."

Apart from making headlines for her look, Taylor Swift also became the talk of the town as she shared a special moment with her close friend Selena Gomez. Fans were in awe of their bond and glimpses of their interaction went viral on social media.

Taylor Swift was nominated for her fifth Golden Globe this year. Her last four nominations were for Best Original Song and in the latest edition of the event, she was recognized for her work in a completely new category. She was nominated for her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in the New Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

Her film was nominated alongside Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, Barbie emerged victorious in the inaugural category as it became the highest-grossing domestic and global release of 2023.

The Eras Tour broke several records and opened with $30.7 million internationally and $92.8 million in North America, as per Variety. After about seven weeks of its release, the film reportedly earned over $250 million globally.