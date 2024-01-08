"HOW TF DID IT WIN OVER ERAS": Swifties disappointed with Barbie beating Taylor Swift at Golden Globes 2024

The Golden Globes 2024, the 81st annual installment of the awards segment that has been on air since 1944, is currently being telecast live. This year, while one of the most important questions was related to two of the biggest movies of last year, Barbie and Oppenheimer, another name had also been making the rounds.

While Taylor Swift has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the past, this was her first time being nominated for a film category for her concert film, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

All three of the above were nominated in a new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award nomination, which aims to celebrate the movies that crossed $150 million globally. While Swifties were sure that Taylor Swift had it in the bag, the result shocked them, as Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, won the award instead.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the winner. One person, @giannasddiary wrote on X (Formerly known as Twitter):

"ok.. i loved barbie very inspiring, loved it. BUT HOW TF DID IT WIN OVER ERAS. taylor you deserve justice in your next 4 nominations."

Fans can watch the Golden Globes 2024 on Paramount+, as it will be available to stream after the live telecast.

"Barbie was literally the best thing that 2023 could give us": Taylor Swift fans torn by the Golden Globes 2024

The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award category debuted during the Golden Globes 2024. It is among the two new categories to be featured in the segment and had a total of eight projects that were nominated under it.

This included Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

While Swifties were eager to see Taylor Swift take home the prize, since she was nominated for the only award during the Golden Globes 2024, they were let down when Barbie beat the concert film. However, since it was the Margot Robbie movie, several fans didn't know how to feel about the loss as everyone loved Barbie.

Margot Robbie, along with Greta Gerwig, received the award as the rest of the crew joined them on stage. Margot thanked the audience and noted that they wanted to dedicate the award to everyone.

"Thank you. We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth, the movie theaters. Thank you, and thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen."

The singer's fans took to social media to comment on the win, and were torn about how they felt.

