The Golden Globes, the annual award ceremony that began in 1944, is set to be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Ever since its inception, the event has been honoring those who have made a mark in the entertainment industry across fields.

The celebrities and the projects fans watch on screen, become a part of their lives, and this ceremony aims to honor and celebrate those who have made an impact on the Hollywood film industry. One such celebrity is the American singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift. While Swift has entertained the masses over the years with her music, her movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour left a lasting impression on fans.

The Love Story singer, who has previously been nominated for four Golden Globes, has been nominated in the cinematic and box office achievement category at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. For the first time since 2020, she is reportedly expected to attend the award ceremony, as per Business Insider.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, one of the two new categories being debuted this year. The seven other movies the concert film is competing against include Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

These movies have been nominated based on their box office reviews and revenues. While multiple excellent films are released every year, the category celebrates the movies that made more than $150 million globally and $100 million domestically, as per Screen Daily.

Taylor Swift's previous Golden Globe nominations

Taylor's journey began in 2006 when she released her first album with Big Machine Records, and her success started rocketing two years later with her iconic Love Story, from her album Fearless.

The artist was nominated at the Golden Globes for the first time in 2013. Back then, her song, Safe & Sound, from The Hunger Games, starring Jennifer Lawrence, was nominated for Best Original Song - Motion Picture but lost to Adele's Skyfall.

Over the years, the Anti-Hero singer has received a total of five nominations including the one in 2013. In 2014, Sweeter Than Fiction from One Chance was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category. The tracks Beautiful Ghosts from Cats and Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing were also nominated in the same category in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

Tune in to CBS on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET to watch the live telecast of the 81st Golden Globe Awards. The event will also be available to stream on Paramount+.