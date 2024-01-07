The eighty-first edition of the Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7, 2024. According to Deadline, comedian Jo Koy will host the ceremony, which will stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime and will also be broadcast live on CBS and the CBS app. Viewers will be able to access the awards ceremony on-demand in the United States on Paramount+ Essential.

At 6:30 PM ET and 3:30 PM PT, a preshow from the Golden Globe Awards 2024 red carpet will be made available online at GoldenGlobes.com, Entertainment Tonight's YouTube channel, and on several other platforms like Variety, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku Channels, Amazon Channels, Sling TV, VUIT, Vizio Live Watch, and Local Now.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 release timings for all regions

Viewers from all over the globe can refer to the following release timings to watch the premiere of the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) Sunday, January 7 8:00 PM West Coast of the US (PT) Sunday, January 7 5:00 PM Midwest of the US (CT) Sunday, January 7 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Sunday, January 7 6:00 PM Alaska (AKT) Sunday, January 7 4:00 PM Hawaii (HT) Sunday, January 7 3:00 PM England (BST) Monday, January 8 1:00 AM France (CEST) Monday, January 8 2:00 AM Spain (CEST) Monday, January 8 2:00 AM Germany (CEST) Monday, January 8 2:00 AM Japan (JT) Monday, January 8 10:00 AM South Korea (KST) Monday, January 8 10:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Monday, January 8 12:00 PM India (IST) Monday, January 8 6:30 AM

What's the latest buzz around the Golden Globe Awards 2024?

The Golden Globe Awards are airing on CBS for the first time since 1982. Following last year's ceremony, which brought in an all-time low of 6.3 million viewers, the reputed awards terminated its long-term partnership with NBC as the organization recovered from multiple scandals involving membership and a structural makeover.

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 will broadcast live from coast to coast. Following the live presentation, stations in the Pacific time zone that broadcast the event will repeat the whole telecast in primetime.

The three-hour ceremony on Sunday is expected to feature a long roster of presenters who will be announcing the winners: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya and Don Cheadle.

Other luminaries such as Florence Pugh, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, and Jodie Foster will also attend the event.

The other celebrated personalities who will be gracing the awards ceremony are Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Will Ferrell.

There will be twenty-six categories in which awards will be given out, with HBO's Succession—TV's most popular drama that concluded its run last year—and Warner Bros.' Barbie, the most incredible box office smash of 2023, taking home the most nominations with nine each to their credit.

This year's awards ceremony is being planned, hosted, and produced by veteran Golden Globe Awards producer Dick Clark via his Production studio. Dick Clark Productions and PMC Media Eldridge had previously purchased the Globes' properties, rights, and assets from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association back in June 2023.

White Cherry Entertainment's Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner serve as the executive producers and showrunners for Sunday's broadcast, with Weiss also directing the ceremony's coverage. Additional executive producers include Helen Hoehne and Barry Adelman.

According to Money Control, The Cecil B. DeMille Award for excellence in film and the Carol Burnett Award for achievement in television will not be presented at the 2024 ceremony, as revealed by the Globes leadership. This is presumably because everyone approached to be the "honoree" has declined to appear on stage.