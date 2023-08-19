Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are madly in love with one another. They have been loud about their love ever since they got back together and have been in numerous public settings as a couple. In 2021, the couple got hitched.

Fans applaud Lopez and Ben Affleck's second attempt at romance. Jlo wished Ben a happy birthday in a video that was posted to Instagram. The song "(What A)Wonderful World," by Sam Cooke, from 1960, is playing in the background.

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!"

Fans' are happy at Lopez and Ben Affleck's rendition of a Sam Cooke song was palpable.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez broke off their engagement and announced their breakup in a joint statement issued in April 2021. Following her breakup with Alex, Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together. Affleck and Lopez formerly were romantically involved.

The two started dating at the beginning of the new millennium as a result of their roles in the critically panned movie "Gigili." The couple was called "Bennifer" by the media, who frequently covered them. They got engaged before splitting up in 2004, claiming the tremendous media coverage as one of the reasons. They reunited in 2021 and later got hitched.

Fans were ecstatic to learn that the couple have extended their engagement till April 2022. But everyone was shocked by the couple's choice to wed on July 17 in a ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple remarried in August to mark their union in a more traditional ceremony.