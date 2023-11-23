“He knows he can’t compete with her”: Drake admits Taylor Swift is the only one can could make him drop a new album late

Canadian rapper Drake has recently admitted that only one person in the industry could make him drop a new album late, and that is Taylor Swift. His latest album, For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, or informally Scary Dogs 3, has surprised fans as it arrived at midnight on November 17, 2023.

In his new song, Red Button, he gives praise to Taylor Swift by admitting that she is the only other person to be able to compete with him musically.

"Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y'all, I treat you like you never made it."

His confidence may be warranted in that Taylor Swift and himself consistently find themselves on the top of the music charts, and they can occasionally be found fighting for the top spot.

When Swift's fans heard the lyrics, they took to social media to praise both the rapper as well as Swift. While some appreciated his lyrics, one fan said, "at least he knows he can't compete with her." Other opinions shared are focussed on the success of Taylor Swift and Drake. They go back and forth, with some people arguing Swift is more successful than Drake, but others comment that those who share said opinion are wrong.

Expand Tweet

Last year, Swift released her album Midnights on October 21, 2022, which caused Drake and 21 Savage's album Her Loss to be delayed to November 4 from October 28. Initially, Swift's song Anti-Hero held the number one spot for songs, but upon the release of the collab album, they managed to overtake Midnights.

Drake and Kanye West's dispute returns

(Images via Instagram/@champagnepapi and @taylorswift)

Later on in the song Red Button, Drake refers back to his old feud with Kanye West. This song is not the first time that he has mentioned West.

"Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated/ Thinkin' we gon' finally peace it up and get to levitatin'/ Realize that everything premeditated."

He has done this on the song Circo Loco from the album Her Loss and this year's earlier Search and Rescue, where various comments from Kim Kardashian about her divorce with West were sampled.

This extended album was released a couple of weeks after the initial album, For the Scary Dogs, in a post on social media. It features six new songs, among them being Evil Ways featuring J Cole. Fan reactions have been nothing but positive, sparking a bunch of humorous memes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Health problems could cause delays in new music

After the release of For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake mentioned during an interview that he needs to focus on his health, and as a result, he feels the need to take a step back from music. Further, he stated that he owed people some favors and specifically cited stomach issues that have plagued him for years.

In the interview, he said that he may first return to music after more than a year as he wanted to focus on getting over his health problems.