Selena Gomez’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “DIVA”

On December 22, 2023, Vogue Japan shared various pictures of Selena Gomez, featuring her for their upcoming February 2024 issue. On December 21, Vogue Mexico shared an exclusive interview of the popular singer, taken by American author and former White House aide Alejandra Campoverdi. Selena has also shared her photos from the shot, thanking Vogue. She said,

"Thank you so much to @voguejapan and @voguemexico !! Honored to work with your team and be featured on the cover for the 25th anniversary of @voguejapan - it’s a privilege to celebrate with you!"

In the photos, Selena Gomez is wearing various outfits from different high-end fashion brands. Amazed by her new visuals, fans are calling her a goddess and beautiful. According to them, she looks like a diva.

Netizens are complementing Selena's new look for Vogue (Image via @voguejapan/Instagram)

"SELENA IS COMING": Fans are excited about Selena Gomez's appearance on the cover of Vogue Japan

Selena Gomez, a prominent figure in Hollywood, is a successful American singer, actress, and philanthropist. She has released three solo albums that have topped the Billboard 200 chart, and her hit songs include Lose You To Love Me, Good For You, and Calm Down. Selena is also the proud owner of the cosmetic brand Rare Beauty, which also offers a range of skincare products.

Selena has worked with Vogue multiple times. In 2017, she was interviewed by Vogue in a video titled 73 Questions with Selena Gomez. In 2021, she was also featured on the cover of Vogue's April issue, where she discussed her music, politics, and faith. She has also opened up with Vogue Japan regarding her struggles with mental and physical health.

Once again, Vogue and Selena have teamed up for the magazine's 25th anniversary and the new issue of February 2024. In the cover image for the upcoming issue, the owner of Rare Beauty is wearing many high-end clothes. She is wearing outfits and accessories from these brands: Chopova Lowena, Cartier, Jacquemus, Miss Claire Sullivan, Tory Burch, Tom Ford, Vivetta, Marc Jacobs, and Schiaparelli.

The new visuals of Selena Gomez have won her fans' hearts, as they are calling her the legendary beauty. Fans are very thankful and proud of her as she overcomes her hardships and moves forward in her life. Fans are thanking Vogue Japan for collaborating with Selena. Here are some of the comments from the official Instagram posts of Vogue Japan.

Fans are proud of Selena as she gets featured on the Vogue Japan cover (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are mesmerized by Selena's new look for Vogue (Image via Sportskeeda)

An overview of the interview between Alejandra Campoverdi and Selena Gomez is currently available on the official website of Vogue Mexico. Here, Selena talked about her upcoming album, SG3. She said that 'Freedom' is the theme of her upcoming album and not a single song in the album has a sad theme.

Unfortunately, the official release date of her upcoming album has not been confirmed yet. However, the February 2024 issue of Vogue Japan will be available for purchase on Thursday, December 28.