Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco ever work on any song together? “Single Soon” hitmaker confirms relationship with record producer

American singer Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with rumored record producer boyfriend Benny Blanco. The musician commented, "Facts," on an Instagram post by user @popfactions alluding to their relationship on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The post included a clip of the Single Soon singer admitting she has a crush on an episode of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays and her post about Blanco releasing his cookbook.

It all started on November 26 when a source told ET the 31-year-old was, "casually dating and doing well" and "is doing her own thing." Since then, fans have noticed the two celebrities frequently interacting with each other be it at events or on social media. What's more, eagle-eyed fans found Gomez's mother too followed Blanco on Instagram.

In 2019, the 35-year-old music producer and Selena Gomez collaborated on I Can't Get Enough with J Balvin and Tainy. Blanco appears in a teddy bear costume in the music video dancing alongside Gomez. Before 2019, he produced her songs like Same Old Love and Kill ’Em With Kindness.

Gomez's latest hit, Single Soon has been produced by Blanco as well.

Selena Gomez defends her relationship with Benny Blanco after clapback from fans

On Thursday, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress responded to several posts speculating on her dating life, including liking a separate Instagram post by @popfactions captioned, "Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco."

Soon after, Selena Gomez shared an Instagram story showing her cuddling a bearded man. While the photograph did not show his face, the man looked very much like Benny Blanco, and the bracelet he is wearing also matches that seen on his Instagram.

On Thursday, ET published an article with comments from a source, stating:

"Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy."

However, the news was met with much criticism by fans with one of them calling him "unhandsome." The 31-year-old singer promptly took to defending her partner under @popfaction's comment section. At one point, she stated, "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."

Selena reacting to the comments (Image via Instagram/ @snesnskskidgeb, @karma.linee, @selenagomez)

Back in July 2023, Blanco was spotted at Selena Gomez's 31st birthday party. In one of her comments, she confirmed she was dating the music producer privately for "six months." He even attended her brand Rare Beauty’s first Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 4.

Just a month later she released her song, Single Soon, produced by Blanco. During her interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, she revealed her ideal traits in a partner, stating:

"I mean you gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

Gomez has not officially commented on the development.