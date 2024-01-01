7 Impressive Christian Louboutin sneakers you didn't know you needed 

Christian Louboutin, a French designer who started his eponymous brand, contributes an assortment of luxury shoes for fashion enthusiasts. The designer embraces the red sole at the bottom of the shoe, cementing his signature style seamlessly.

The designer takes inspiration from the sporty sneakers and infuses his crafts with modern tweaks. Lousbi Shark, a prominent sneaker model from the brand, comes with a shark teeth outsole that transforms into a dear one among sneakerheads. Also, the Astroloubi sneakers are quite famous among women due to their cool color schemes.

So, the Sportskeeda team has hand-picked some of the best sneakers from the brand, and the list is below.

Christian Louboutin sneakers are unmatchable casual footwear

1) Fun Vieira

The Fun Vieira is a glittery addition to the girls' wardrobe, exuding the metallic trend of contemporary times. This shoe boasts calf leather and is structured like the 80s tennis shoe model. The designer Christian Louboutin furnishes this timeless piece with Igualam leather, and the top stitching panels are a luxe addition to the sneaker.

This gorgeous piece is available on the brand's website for $895 and has other iterations. The sleek appeal suits women's feet seamlessly, flaunting the branding on the heel.

2) Sharkyloub SP Spikes

Sharkyloub SP Spikes (Image via Christian Louboutin)

Loubishark is an iconic piece from Christian Louboutin, exhibiting the shark teeth sole. The Sharkyloub sneaker, an addition to the men's wardrobe, boasts patent calf leather along with a neoprene sole.

The sneaker creates a sleek, polished look with several panels, while its spikes on the heel enhance its junky appeal. The silver monogram of Christian Louboutin augments the modish appeal and is available at the store for $1,145.

3) Louis Junior Spikes

Christian Louboutin showcased his innovative proficiency in this sneaker, taking inspiration from basketball shoes. The sneaker features calf leather in a low-top model. The toe case is adorned with spikes, exuding an edgy appeal.

For $995, Louis Junior Spike sneakers are available at the store in two colorways: black and white. The leather trimming and the heel tab touted the modern silhouette in a poised manner.

4) Astroloubi woman

Christian Louboutin mixes different colors in the Astroloubi women's sneakers to exude femininity. Its cool color blending offers a modish appeal and is a wardrobe staple in women's shoe collections. The sneaker features calfskin leather, metallic leather, and suede, augmenting its functionality. The perforation design on the toe case ensures better ventilation.

For $995, this sneaker is retailing at Christian Louboutin. The spikes on the back and the semi-translucent midsole vouch for the brand, rounding off the branding with CL insignia.

5) Pedro High Top Sneakers

Pedro High Top Sneakers (Image via CL)

People with minimalistic preferences can embrace the Pedro High Top sneakers, flaunting the bespoke craftsmanship in the fabric upper. The Canva White colorway boasts a white textured sole with slight touches of red, making it the perfect pair for a summer outfit.

The heel tab is crafted in cotton, enhancing comfortability and exuding a dual tone. This sneaker is available at the store for $845.

6) Rantulow Sneakers

Rantulow Sneakers (Image via CL)

Rauntulow, a low-top sneaker from the brand, exudes luxe elegance with its leather luster. The sneaker boasts grained calf leather, taking inspiration from retro trainers. The simplistic elegance with retro construction takes on importance in the modern wardrobe, priced at $845.

7) Loubikick

Loubikick Sneakers (Image via CL)

Loubikick high-top sneaker, one of the expensive shoes of CL, is structured with a molded outsole. The jet-black suede upper showcases the luxury elegance, and the patchwork with glittery crystals adds to the charm.

Renowned as the evening shoe, this sneaker is priced at $2,395.

Apart from these sneakers, Christian Louboutin garners Adolon sneakers that exude sophistication, while Seavaste sneakers introduce spike embellishments, showcasing the diversity in the CL's sneaker landscape. Louis Starss is another unmatchable shoe from the brand that holds shiny embellishments, priced at $2995.