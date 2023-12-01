7 best white sneakers for women to avail this season

Winter is fast approaching, and while everyone is updating their wardrobes to include winter staples, it is important to take note of sneakers and accessories. Perfectly cushioned shoes with water-resistance technology keep the feet warm and protected during an active day out in the snow. It is also important that the shoes possess grippy outsoles to prevent slips and accidents in the snow.

When choosing appropriate footwear for winter, it is also important to consider their versatility — white shoes that can be paired with any winter clothing are perfect additions to winter wardrobes. Brands like NCCB, Adokoo, Eydram, and a host of others have released stylish white sneakers that are the perfect blend of vanity and functionality.

On the lookout for the best white sneakers to rock this season? Check out the list below.

Best white sneakers for women for the winter season

1. DUOYANGJIASHA Women's Athletic Road Running shoes

The DUOYANGJIASHA Women's Athletic Road Running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These performance-driven kicks are crafted from a lightweight and breathable knitted fabric that hugs the feet perfectly while allowing for ventilation. The crisp and clean white hue colorway creates versatility and timeless appeal.

Also, the breathable, moisture-wicking cotton incorporated into the insole, not only protects the feet, ankles, and tongue from accidents but also provides comfort to the feet, while the convex groove patterned on the durable rubber outsole ensures stability.

These feminine kicks are priced at $27 on Amazon.

2. NCCB Women Slip-On Shoes PU Leather shoes

The NCCB Women Slip-On Shoes PU Leather shoes (Image via Amazon)

These chic slip-on sneakers are enveloped in a brilliant white tender, breathable, sweat-absorbent leather material that can withstand various weather conditions.

The elastic strap infused on both sides of the slip-ons ensures a secured fit, as well as easy wear and removal. Additionally, the cushioning is enhanced with the memory foam pads, providing a substantial amount of comfort to the foot, while the flexible rubber outsole provides great traction and grip control on different surfaces.

These slip-ons sell for $30 on Amazon.

3. Adokoo Women's Fashion PU leather Sneakers

The Adokoo Women's Fashion PU leather Sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These elegant-looking kicks, dressed in a cool white colorway that effortlessly pairs with diverse ensembles, are built from a PU waterproof leather material, coupled with a zipper. It showcases the brand's forward-thinking nature while maintaining a chic, laid-back look.

These classic shoes are priced at $23 on Amazon.

4. Eydram synthetic women's leather sneakers

The Eydram synthetic women's leather sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These tennis-inspired kicks feature smooth, water-resistant synthetic leather in a monochromatic color scheme of white that ensures dryness and durability. Also, balance and comfort were prioritized with the anti-slip construction and the cushioned insole.

These athletic-built winter shoes sell for $23 on Amazon.

5. Fracora women's PU leather shoes

The Fracora women's PU leather shoes (Image via Amazon)

The footwear brand, Fracora, went all-out with these aesthetically pleasing kicks by bridging the gap between fashion and functionality. The white colorway promotes versatility, making them a stylish option to match different outfits. The water-resistance feature of the kicks is aided by the premium PU leather material constructed at the upper. Meanwhile, the durable sole not only ensures stability but also promotes the monochromatic colorway of the sneakers.

These shoes are priced at $24 US dollars on Amazon.

6. ULTIANT Women's Golf Shoes

The ULTIANT Women's Golf Shoes (Image via Amazon)

These golf kicks embody a dichromatic color scheme of a predominant white hue, with grayish accents running from the inner of the shoes to the collar. The waterproof leather upper prevents water from seeping into the shoes, as well as regulating the warmness of the foot during cold weather conditions.

The icing on the cake is the grayish-white lugged outsole that offers excellent traction and adds a modern flair to the overall look of the shoes.

These golf shoes sell for $79 on Amazon.

7. The Jenn Ardor slip-on shoes

The Jenn Ardor slip-on shoes (Image via Amazon)

From the Jenn Ardor fall 2023 collection, these slip-on kicks are dressed in an A-white hue, complemented by the whiter outsole, giving a clean and polished look. The breathable and water-resistant upper enhances adequate airflow and dryness of the feet in wet conditions.

Based on the slip-on design of the shoes, an elastic band is incorporated on both sides of the shoe, allowing for a secure fit.

These slip-ons are priced at $37 on Amazon.

The above-mentioned stylish kicks are sure to get one through cold winter days. Shop and add them to your winter wardrobe now.