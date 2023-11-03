5 most popular sneakers of 2023

With the impressive designs and technologies that various sneaker brands have brought into 2023, it is safe to say that sneakers have gone beyond their functional roots to become symbols of cultural significance and expression of individuality.

With the need for staying informed and aware in this Gen-Z era, brands like Nike, New Balance, Gucci, Adidas, and so many others have released various collections this year, from the Adidas Campus Light to Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort sneakers, and the Adidas Samba. These brands have effortlessly blended comfort, modern aesthetics, and individuality, making them must-haves for athletes, sneakerheads, and fashion-conscious individuals.

Considering the cutting-edge technologies, innovative ideas, and interesting collaborations this year, this is a well-curated list of the five most popular sneakers of 2023.

5 best sneakers that caused quite the buzz in 2023

1. The Adidas Campus Light

The Adidas Campus Light (Image via Adidas)

The resurgence of vintage-inspired fashion played a vital role in the popularity of these chalkish brown sneakers. The Campus Light, a brainchild of the collaboration between the Latin music Singer Bad Bunny and Adidas, is retro-inspired and gives a fresh take on the classic Adidas silhouette. The sneakers are robust-looking and have a rounded shape— in line with the chunky footwear trend.

These stylish sneakers feature quality leather at the upper and a chalky brown color that makes them incredibly versatile. This timeless piece was released on July 29, 2023, and sold for 160 US dollars. They are available for 117 US dollars on the Stock X online store.

2. Gel-kayano 14

The Gel-kayano 14 (Image via ASICS)

The chic Asics sneakers are uber-popular and for good reasons. The shoes feature a predominantly pink mesh material with black and white accents. The overlayed black enhances the shoe's sturdy appearance while also adding a stylish touch to the footwear.

This popular choice amongst fashionistas features an on-trend cushioning system, with silicone-based gels in the midsole, absorbing impacts and reducing pressure on the feet. The sturdy heel counter prevents heel slippage and aids stability.

The functionality and style of these kicks make them a perfect choice for athletes and casual wearers. These 2000s style-inspired footwear sell for 150 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2 (Image via Jordan website)

The "Rose in Harlem" hitmaker Teyana Taylor collaborated for the first time with the Air Jordan brand to launch these odd-looking kicks. The extraordinary and rough patch detailing is reminiscent of a rose rising from concrete.

This fashion-forward footwear features a unique color scheme of red, white, green, and black leather on the upper, with red and yellow accents accentuating the odd beauty of the sneakers. The kicks are fitted with custom rose lace locks and her initials dotting the stem. These eye-catching shoes sell for 140 US dollars on Farfetch online store.

4. Adidas Samba

The Adidas Samba (Image via Adidas)

After a 17-year hiatus, the legendary Samba is back to reign supreme. The new iterations have generated a lot of buzz from sneakerheads and fashionistas alike. Fresh from the Adidas' 2023 Winter collections, these classic kicks feature a low-top, slim, and streamlined design, with the upper crafted with quality leather.

The blue and white colorway at the upper complements each other, enhancing the shoes' visuals. The three striped patterns, in white, are seen on both sides of the shoes, adding a stunning pop of color and paying homage to the iconic Adidas branding. The brown, durable rubber outsole offers excellent grip and traction control.

Additionally, these kicks were inspired by the 1950s indoor soccer shoes, adding to their authenticity and charm, which soccer players, sneakerheads, and fashion-inclined individuals have praised.

These classic sports shoes sell for 100 US dollars on the brand's official website.

5. Fat Joe x Nike Air Force1 "TS"

The Fat Joe x Nike Air Force1 "TS" (Image via Nike)

The collaborative effort from Joseph Antonio Cartagena, popularly known as "Fat Joe" and Nike, resulted in the recreation of these much talked about designs. Although the sneakers' release was met with mixed receptions, it cannot be denied that the shoes from the 'Lean Back' hitmaker caused quite a buzz.

The shoes have 'JC' stitched on the heels and the 'TS' logo on the upper area, an ode to the artist's initials and the legendary Terror Squad.

These monochromatic-patterned sneakers sell for 150 US dollars on the brand's official website.

With 2023 drawing to a close, people are anticipating sneaker releases to buy and add to their collections.