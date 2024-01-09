"She was dissing the hell out of his girlfriend": Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner drama erupts as viral lip-reading video sparks hilarious memefest

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, Selena Gomez attended the 81st Golden Globes with her boyfriend and record producer Benny Blanco. The Only Murders In The Building star was seen spending the evening talking and exchanging smiles with co-stars and friends. With regards to this, now viral speculation concerning the singer-actor and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has surfaced.

Gomez was caught on camera talking to her close pals, singer Taylor Swift and actress Keleigh Sperry. Netizens speculate from a now-viral clip that Selena Gomez was telling them about how Kylie Jenner did not allow her to take a picture with her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

While there is no audio on the footage, internet sleuths engaged in lip-reading to decipher the content of the trio's discussions. In this regard, an X user commented under @allurequinn’s tweet on the same, referring to the 2023 alleged feud between Kylie and Selena.

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to alleged Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner Golden Globes drama

According to People, Selena Gomez was not spilling the tea about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. While social media has gone rampant with speculation that Jenner stopped Gomez from taking a photo with Chalamet, an exclusive source close to the Girl Rising star told the news outlet that Gomez was “absolutely not referencing anything about Timothee or Kylie” and “never even saw or spoke to them.”

However, here’s how the events unfolded. During the break, Gomez walked up to Taylor and Keleigh’s table and was seen whispering something into the former’s ears, which seemed to shock the Lover songstress.

Expand Tweet

Netizens have now lip-read into the situation and believe Selena was telling her girls how she asked for a picture with Timothee, and Kylie said no. Speculations were rife when Sperry asked, “With Timothee?” with Gomez nodding in affirmation.

The video that has now gone viral across X has no audio and thus has no way of confirming what exactly the trio was talking about. However, that hasn’t stopped netizens from immersing themselves in a meme fest and reacting hilariously to the alleged latest drama.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet have been friends since they starred as each other’s love interests in the 2019 Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York.

The latest drama comes amidst the internet speculating that Selena Gomez had a beef with the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall, since early 2023, and Selena’s previous relationship with Justin Bieber may have played a part in it, as per Times Now.

Around the same time, Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife, posted a now-removed video on social media talking to the Jenner sisters and then lip-syncing a song with the lyrics, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

Back then, netizens and the media speculated that they were referring to Selena Gomez, who was facing severe trolling for appearing in a bikini and was being body-shamed.

It was also reported last year in February that Kylie Jenner made fun of Selena Gomez’s eyebrows with Hailey Bieber; however, Kylie later debunked all rumors and said on TikTok, “No shade towards Selena ever,” with the Barney & Friends actress responding, “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that the 31-year-old Gomez was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy for her role in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. However, it was won by Ayo Edebiri for FX’s The Bear.

Despite losing, Selena Gomez reunited with her boyfriend Benny Blanco at the end of the night and even shared a picture of them kissing hours after the show’s wrap on her Instagram Story, with the caption “I won” in the background. Meanwhile, Kylie and Jenner spent the Golden Globes evening being cozy with each other at their table and talking to the likes of Greta Gerwig and Julia Garner.