“I love her but girl why”: Netizens criticize Selena Gomez after singer confirms her relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has left netizens shocked as she confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco after she commented on a celebrity news account on social media talking about them.

As the social media account, @PopFaction, posted on Twitter and stated how Selena Gomez is rumored to be dating Benny Blanco, the singer commented and said “facts,” which confirmed the news of her dating the record producer.

As soon as she confirmed her relationship in the comment section of the post, she also uploaded an Instagram story with Benny. Furthermore, in the comments section of many fan pages on social media, she called him her “absolute everything,” and also stated that she has been the “happiest” with Benny.

The Same Old Love singer shares a picture with her rumoured boyfriend, Benny Blanco after she confirmed the relationship on social media. (Image via @SelenaGomez/ Instagram)

As many social media users commented on Selena Gomez’s picture, she also called him the “best thing ever” in the comments section. However, the news about the duo dating did not sit too well with the masses, as the singer received massive criticism for it.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were rumored to be dating for quite a while, as the two collaborated on the song, I Can’t Get Enough in 2019.

"Canceled": Social media users react to Selena Gomez confirming her relationship with Benny Blanco

Netizens were seemingly disappointed with Gomez as many bashed the singer after she confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco.

While Selena Gomez has responded to some of the negative comments on social media regarding her relationship, Benny Blanco has decided to remain tight-lipped about the situation so far.