Golden Globes 2024: From Best Picture to Supporting Actor, check out the full list of winners and highlights

The 81st Golden Globes 2024, held at Beverly Hilton in California’s Beverly Hills on January 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET, brought glamour and prestige. This event was aired live on CBS, allowing fans nationwide to celebrate the greatest achievements in film and television with their favorite actors.
A total of 27 individuals received awards, honoring a wide variety of impressive achievements. This memorable event highlighted excellent work from the previous year's films and television shows. Known for balancing professionalism with celebration, the Golden Globe Awards continued their tradition as a foundational part of award season in Hollywood.
Nominees and winners at the Golden Globes 2024 awards
1) Best Motion Picture- Drama: Oppenheimer
The nominees in this category were:
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
2) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama: Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon
The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category were as follows:
- Carey Mulligan in Maestro
- Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening in Nyad
- Greta Lee in Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny in Priscilla
3) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
The other nominees in this category were as follows:
- Bradley Cooper in Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo in Rustin
- Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan in Saltburn
4) Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things
The nominees for this category at the Golden Globes 2024 included:
- Barbie
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
5) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone for Poor Things
The nominees in this category included:
- Margot Robbie in Barbie
- Natalie Portman in May December
- Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple
- Alma Pöysti in Fallen Leaves
- Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings
6) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
The Golden Globes 2024 nominees for this category included:
- Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
- Matt Damon for Air
- Joaquin Phoenix for Beau is Afraid
- Timothée Chalamet for Wonka
- Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario
7) Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron
The nominees in this category were:
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Elemental
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Wish
- Suzume
8) Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: France, Anatomy of a Fall
The nominees for this category at the Golden Globes 2024 included:
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- Fallen Leaves (Finland)
- Past Lives (United States)
- Io capitano (Italy)
9) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
The nominations for this category were:
- Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
- Julianne Moore for May December
- Jodie Foster for Nyad
- Rosamund Pike for Saltburn
10) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer
The Golden Globes 2024 nominations in this category were:
- Ryan Gosling for Barbie
- Robert DeNiro for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Charles Melton for May December
- William Dafoe for Poor Things
- Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things
11) Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
The nominations in this category included:
- Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Greta Gerwig for Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things
- Bradley Cooper for Maestro
- Celine Song for Past Lives
12) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall
The nominees for this category were:
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for Barbie
- Tony McNamara for Poor Things
- Celine Song for Past Lives
- Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon
13) Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer
The nominations for this category at the Golden Globes 2024 included:
- Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi for The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things
- Joe Hisaishi for The Boy and the Heron
14) Best Original Song – Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? from Barbie
The nominations for this category included:
- Dance the Night - Barbie
- Addicted to Romance- She Came to Me
- Road to Freedom- Rustin
- Peaches- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- I'm Just Ken- Barbie
15) Best Television Series – Drama: Succession
The nominations for this category included:
- The Last of Us
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
- The Diplomat
- 1923
16) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook for Succession
The Golden Globes 2024 nominees for this category were:
- Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Helen Mirren for 1923
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
- Emma Stone for The Curse
- Imelda Staunton for The Crown
17) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin for Succession
The other nominees for this category were as follows:
- Brian Cox for Succession
- Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong for Succession
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Dominic West for The Crown
18) Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear
The nominations in this category included:
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
19) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category were:
- Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning for The Great
20) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
The nominees for this category included:
- Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader for Barry
- Jason Segel for Shrinking
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
21) Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Beef
The nominations for this category of Golden Globes 2024 included:
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
22) Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong for Beef
The nominations in this category included:
- Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry
- Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & the Six
- Elizabeth Olsen for Love and Death
- Juno Temple for Fargo
- Rachel Weisz for Dead Ringers
23) Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun for Beef
The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category were:
- Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin for Daisy Jones & the Six
- David Oyelowo for Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Jon Hamm for Fargo
- Woody Harrelson for White House Plumbers
24) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in A Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
The nominations for this category included:
- Abby Elliott for The Bear
- Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron for Succession
- Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
25) Best Performance by an Actor in A Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television: Matthew Macfadyen for Succession
The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category included:
- Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
- James Marsden for Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
- Alan Ruck for Succession
- Alexander Skarsgard for Succession
The Golden Globes 2024 Awards was hosted by stand-up comedian Jo Koy.