SK POP
  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • Golden Globes 2024: From Best Picture to Supporting Actor, check out the full list of winners and highlights

Golden Globes 2024: From Best Picture to Supporting Actor, check out the full list of winners and highlights

By Bhavya Kapoor
Modified Jan 08, 2024 09:23 GMT
Golden Globes Awards 2024
Golden Globes Awards 2024 (image via Golden Globes)

The 81st Golden Globes 2024, held at Beverly Hilton in California’s Beverly Hills on January 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET, brought glamour and prestige. This event was aired live on CBS, allowing fans nationwide to celebrate the greatest achievements in film and television with their favorite actors.

A total of 27 individuals receive­d awards, honoring a wide variety of impressive­ achievements. This me­morable event highlighte­d excellent work from the­ previous year's films and tele­vision shows. Known for balancing professionalism with celebration, the­ Golden Globe Awards continued the­ir tradition as a foundational part of award season in Hollywood.

Nominees and winners at the Golden Globes 2024 awards

1) Best Motion Picture- Drama: Oppenheimer

The nominees in this category were:

2) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama: Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category were as follows:

  • Carey Mulligan in Maestro
  • Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
  • Annette Bening in Nyad
  • Greta Lee in Past Lives
  • Cailee Spaeny in Priscilla

3) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

The other nominees in this category were as follows:

  • Bradley Cooper in Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo in Rustin
  • Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers
  • Barry Keoghan in Saltburn

4) Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

The nominees for this category at the Golden Globes 2024 included:

  • Barbie
  • American Fiction
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Air

5) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone for Poor Things

The nominees in this category included:

  • Margot Robbie in Barbie
  • Natalie Portman in May December
  • Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple
  • Alma Pöysti in Fallen Leaves
  • Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings

6) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees for this category included:

  • Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
  • Matt Damon for Air
  • Joaquin Phoenix for Beau is Afraid
  • Timothée Chalamet for Wonka
  • Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario

7) Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron

The nominees in this category were:

8) Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: France, Anatomy of a Fall

The nominees for this category at the Golden Globes 2024 included:

  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
  • Society of the Snow (Spain)
  • Fallen Leaves (Finland)
  • Past Lives (United States)
  • Io capitano (Italy)

9) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

The nominations for this category were:

  • Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
  • Julianne Moore for May December
  • Jodie Foster for Nyad
  • Rosamund Pike for Saltburn

10) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer

The Golden Globes 2024 nominations in this category were:

11) Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

The nominations in this category included:

  • Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Greta Gerwig for Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things
  • Bradley Cooper for Maestro
  • Celine Song for Past Lives

12) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

The nominees for this category were:

  • Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for Barbie
  • Tony McNamara for Poor Things
  • Celine Song for Past Lives
  • Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

13) Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

The nominations for this category at the Golden Globes 2024 included:

  • Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mica Levi for The Zone of Interest
  • Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things
  • Joe Hisaishi for The Boy and the Heron

14) Best Original Song – Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? from Barbie

The nominations for this category included:

  • Dance the Night - Barbie
  • Addicted to Romance- She Came to Me
  • Road to Freedom- Rustin
  • Peaches- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • I'm Just Ken- Barbie

15) Best Television Series – Drama: Succession

The nominations for this category included:

  • The Last of Us
  • The Crown
  • The Morning Show
  • The Diplomat
  • 1923

16) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook for Succession

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees for this category were:

  • Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
  • Helen Mirren for 1923
  • Keri Russell for The Diplomat
  • Emma Stone for The Curse
  • Imelda Staunton for The Crown

17) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin for Succession

The other nominees for this category were as follows:

  • Brian Cox for Succession
  • Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong for Succession
  • Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
  • Dominic West for The Crown

18) Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear

The nominations in this category included:

  • Ted Lasso
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Barry

19) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category were:

  • Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face
  • Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
  • Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
  • Elle Fanning for The Great

20) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

The nominees for this category included:

  • Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
  • Bill Hader for Barry
  • Jason Segel for Shrinking
  • Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

21) Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Beef

The nominations for this category of Golden Globes 2024 included:

22) Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong for Beef

The nominations in this category included:

23) Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun for Beef

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category were:

  • Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin for Daisy Jones & the Six
  • David Oyelowo for Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Jon Hamm for Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson for White House Plumbers

24) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in A Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

The nominations for this category included:

  • Abby Elliott for The Bear
  • Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron for Succession
  • Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

25) Best Performance by an Actor in A Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television: Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category included:

  • Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
  • James Marsden for Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
  • Alan Ruck for Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgard for Succession

The Golden Globes 2024 Awards was hosted by stand-up comedian Jo Koy.

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...