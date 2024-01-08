Golden Globes 2024: From Best Picture to Supporting Actor, check out the full list of winners and highlights

The 81st Golden Globes 2024, held at Beverly Hilton in California’s Beverly Hills on January 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET, brought glamour and prestige. This event was aired live on CBS, allowing fans nationwide to celebrate the greatest achievements in film and television with their favorite actors.

A total of 27 individuals receive­d awards, honoring a wide variety of impressive­ achievements. This me­morable event highlighte­d excellent work from the­ previous year's films and tele­vision shows. Known for balancing professionalism with celebration, the­ Golden Globe Awards continued the­ir tradition as a foundational part of award season in Hollywood.

Nominees and winners at the Golden Globes 2024 awards

1) Best Motion Picture- Drama: Oppenheimer

The nominees in this category were:

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

2) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama: Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category were as follows:

Carey Mulligan in Maestro

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening in Nyad

Greta Lee in Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny in Priscilla

3) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

The other nominees in this category were as follows:

Bradley Cooper in Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo in Rustin

Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan in Saltburn

4) Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

The nominees for this category at the Golden Globes 2024 included:

Barbie

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

5) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone for Poor Things

The nominees in this category included:

Margot Robbie in Barbie

Natalie Portman in May December

Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple

Alma Pöysti in Fallen Leaves

Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings

6) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees for this category included:

Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

Matt Damon for Air

Joaquin Phoenix for Beau is Afraid

Timothée Chalamet for Wonka

Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario

7) Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron

The nominees in this category were:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Suzume

8) Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: France, Anatomy of a Fall

The nominees for this category at the Golden Globes 2024 included:

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Past Lives (United States)

Io capitano (Italy)

9) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

The nominations for this category were:

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

Julianne Moore for May December

Jodie Foster for Nyad

Rosamund Pike for Saltburn

10) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer

The Golden Globes 2024 nominations in this category were:

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

Robert DeNiro for Killers of the Flower Moon

Charles Melton for May December

William Dafoe for Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things

11) Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

The nominations in this category included:

Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

Greta Gerwig for Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Celine Song for Past Lives

12) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

The nominees for this category were:

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for Barbie

Tony McNamara for Poor Things

Celine Song for Past Lives

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

13) Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

The nominations for this category at the Golden Globes 2024 included:

Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi for The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi for The Boy and the Heron

14) Best Original Song – Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? from Barbie

The nominations for this category included:

Dance the Night - Barbie

Addicted to Romance- She Came to Me

Road to Freedom- Rustin

Peaches- The Super Mario Bros. Movie

I'm Just Ken- Barbie

15) Best Television Series – Drama: Succession

The nominations for this category included:

The Last of Us

The Crown

The Morning Show

The Diplomat

1923

16) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook for Succession

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees for this category were:

Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

Helen Mirren for 1923

Keri Russell for The Diplomat

Emma Stone for The Curse

Imelda Staunton for The Crown

17) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin for Succession

The other nominees for this category were as follows:

Brian Cox for Succession

Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Gary Oldman for Slow Horses

Dominic West for The Crown

18) Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear

The nominations in this category included:

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

19) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category were:

Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning for The Great

20) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

The nominees for this category included:

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Bill Hader for Barry

Jason Segel for Shrinking

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

21) Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Beef

The nominations for this category of Golden Globes 2024 included:

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

22) Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong for Beef

The nominations in this category included:

Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry

Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & the Six

Elizabeth Olsen for Love and Death

Juno Temple for Fargo

Rachel Weisz for Dead Ringers

23) Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun for Beef

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category were:

Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin for Daisy Jones & the Six

David Oyelowo for Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm for Fargo

Woody Harrelson for White House Plumbers

24) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in A Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

The nominations for this category included:

Abby Elliott for The Bear

Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron for Succession

Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

25) Best Performance by an Actor in A Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television: Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

The Golden Globes 2024 nominees in this category included:

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

James Marsden for Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear

Alan Ruck for Succession

Alexander Skarsgard for Succession

The Golden Globes 2024 Awards was hosted by stand-up comedian Jo Koy.