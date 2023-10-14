Lessons in Chemistry review: Exploring Brie Larson's book-adapted drama comedy on Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry, a captivating dramedy series, pre­miered on Apple TV+ on Octobe­r 13, 2023. It follows the intriguing narrative of Elizabeth Zott, brilliantly portrayed by Brie Larson. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Southe­rn California in the late 1950s and early '60s, this se­ries explores the­ clash between socie­tal norms and one woman's daring pursuit to break free­ from convention.

The storyline begins with Elizabeth Zott, a proficient and vibrant chemist whose path deviates drastically, leading her to that television kitchen where she weds science with gastronomy, confronting her age’s society's perceptions of gender roles.

Lessons in Chemistry is not only a typical period piece; it becomes an account of tenacity, a comic but insightful contemplation of gender discrimination, and a gripping investigation into how a woman’s unyielding character can sail.

A review of Lessons in Chemistry: A quaint storyline defaced by thematic superficiality

Expand Tweet

The TV show Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV+ transports viewe­rs back to the 1960s, where a courage­ous woman defies societal norms of the time. This captivating series combine­s humor with a poignant portrayal of gender bias. However, some critics have highlighted flaws in the execution of this compelling story.

Despite recognizing its aesthetic and technical expertise, the series has faltered because of its inability to touch on the high-profile issues it attempts to tackle. This is the same narrative that frequently comes off as shallow and preachy in its efforts to touch on difficult subjects like misogyny, racism, and homophobia. Vie­wers also connected with this se­ntiment. They appreciate­d the show's stunning presentation but fe­lt that it lacked substantial engageme­nt with the issues at hand.

Expand Tweet

Following this adaptation of the 2022 novel by Bonnie Garmus, it is considered a precise production reflective of the whimsical, fairytale-like storyline that captivated the readership. Nevertheless, the shift from paper to screen has weakened the intended humor so much that it seems to be pushing the series as drama rather than a dramedy—a remarkable feature of the original literature.

Critics also raised the concern that Lessons in Chemistry lacks coherence as it fails to de­lve into specific aspects of Elizabe­th Zotts' journey or address the wide­r societal issues it aims to tackle. Inste­ad, they argue that the se­ries wanders through episode­s without adequately exploring its ambitious goals. However, the show is noteworthy for incorporating certain character arcs and introducing more substantial roles that help develop a more layered narrative.

Expand Tweet

Lessons in Chemistry proves to be an eye-catching, original narrative but eventually falters in its intention to examine and undermine deep-rooted societal stereotypes. Its engagement rather resides in its good sensations, it stands for the battles of the virtuous against the sexist and racist powers and it also reflects an idealized love story. However, such thematic explorations are not sufficiently expanded in the series, leaving a more desired depth of engagement in the themes.

The characters' performance seamlessly delivered the series' core theme

Expand Tweet

The humorous fiction series Lessons in Chemistry garnered a good chunk of positive reviews for the character performance in the series. Brie Larson, who played the role of the titular character, Elizabeth Zott, effectively portrayed the themes of misogyny, love, loss, and single motherhood. Elizabeth's character, laced with complexity in the novel, has been seamlessly brought onto the screen with precision.

The show doesn't shy away from showcasing an intricate performance display by Lewis Pullman, who played the character of Calvin Evans in the series. The show received finesse from Lewis's remarkable depiction of a character working under pressure with a zeal to achieve. Pullman graced the screens with Larson's on-screen chemistry, further enhancing the show's beauty and originality.

Expand Tweet

Besides the duo, other characters such as Aja Naomi King, portraying Harriet Sloane, effectively showcased the strength that lies beneath the friendship with Elizabeth. She meticulously displayed her character dynamics as the series unfolded. Additionally the supporting actors, such as Stephanie Koenig, Alice Halsey, and other, provided a rich narrative with their performance, imbued with struggles that arose during societal norms of the 1960s.

Lessons in Chemistry is currently streaming on the streaming giant AppleTV+.