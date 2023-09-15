Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV+: Everything we know so far about the Brie Larson series 

Lessons in Chemistry is a new limited drama series starring Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson. The series is all set to debut with the first two episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ on October 13, 2023. It has taken inspiration from author Bonnie Garmus' highly celebrated novel of the same name. Lee Eisenberg has acted as the developer of the upcoming miniseries.

Set in the 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry revolves around a female scientist named Elizabeth, who ends up being the star host of a TV cooking show after getting fired from her very own lab. She begins to teach housewives different scientific topics through the television cooking show.

Ever since the official trailer for Lessons in Chemistry was launched by the streaming platform, the audience has been quite eager to learn what the new miniseries has in store for them. So, without further delay, let's dive right in to find out all about the upcoming series ahead of its arrival on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry - Synopsis and plot explored

The upcoming Apple TV+ limited series has been executive-produced by Jason Bateman, Susannah Grant, Michael Costigan, Brie Larson, Natalie Sandy, and Lee Eisenberg. The show will have a total of eight episodes. The official synopsis for the series, given by the streaming platform, reads as follows:

"Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes."

The official synopsis provides viewers with intriguing clues about what to expect from the upcoming miniseries. By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the audience is in for an immersive ride. The protagonist of the story, Elizabeth Zott, takes it upon herself to educate women, especially housewives, in the nation about various scientific lessons.

She does this by becoming a popular host of a television cooking show called "Supper at Six." Through this, she stands by those women who have been overlooked for a long time by a patriarchal nation. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for an inspiring and arresting journey.

Lessons in Chemistry - Release timings for various time zones

A still from Lessons in Chemistry (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

As mentioned earlier, the new limited series will arrive on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, October 13, 2023. New episodes of the show will subsequently air every week, every Friday. The air time of the miniseries is 12 a.m. ET in the United States.

However, the air time of the show differs in different time zones around the world. The various air times in terms of different time zones are stated as follows:

United Kingdom: 5 a.m. BST

Brazil: 1 a.m. BRT

South Korea: 1 p.m. KST

India: 9:30 a.m. IST

Australia: 2 p.m. AEST

Japan: 1 p.m. JST

Cast for Lessons in Chemistry

The cast members for the upcoming new 8-episode limited show include:

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott

Aja Naomi King as Harriet Slone

Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans

Stephanie Koenig as Fran Frask

Thomas Mann as Boryweitz

Patrick Walker as Wakely

Kevin Sussman as Walter

Ashley Monique Clark as Martha Wakeley

Beau Bridges as Wilson

Derek Cecil as Dr. Robert Donatti

Don't forget to watch Lessons in Chemistry, which will premiere on October 13, 2023, on Apple TV+.