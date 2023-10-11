Lessons in Chemistry review: Shining a light on workplace gender bias

Lessons in Chemistry will be released on Apple TV+ on October 13, 2023. The series is based on the debut novel by Bonnie Garmus. The setting of the story dates back to the 1950s and '60s. The book takes us through the life of Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant chemist navigating a career in a male-dominated field - furthermore, the series stars Brie Larson as Elizabeth, the protagonist of the series.

While the book Lessons in Chemistry has been praised for its humor, tragedy, and strong feminist message, it raises important questions about gender bias in the workplace, particularly in the sciences. The same has been replicated in the series of Lessons in Chemistry, as shown in its trailer.

The feminist message in the Lessons in Chemistry book

Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry (Image via IMDb)

Elizabeth Zott is a complex character who is a chemist by profession. She faces severe misogyny and harassment at work. A sexual assault ends her Ph.D. journey, so she joins Hastings Research Institute.

However, harassment still perpetuates, forcing her to quit. She then starts a TV show, "Supper at Six," focusing on cooking chemistry. This move is not just a career shift; it's a rebellion against an oppressive system. Moreover, the show becomes a hit as Elizabeth teaches science via the method of preparing food.

The book Lessons in Chemistry earns praise for its feminist themes but also faces criticism. Ricki Lewis, Ph.D., in DNA Science, says the book reinforces the "nerd stereotype" of scientists. This leads to a complex question: Can a book be feminist and still foster stereotypes? Moreover, it also unintentionally makes scientists seem like outsiders.

How the Lessons in Chemistry series trailer showed instances of gender bias

Brie Larson and Lewis Pullman in Lessons in Chemistry (Image via IMDb)

The trailer begins with Elizabeth sharing a profound life philosophy in a lab coat, setting the tone of her character.

"In life, discoveries usually lead to more questions. The only constant variable is the unexpected. We can't control it. It's only when you look backward that you see how it was all connected..."

Next, we see her with Calvin Evans, her love interest in the show. The character is played by Lewis Pullman of Top Gun: Maverick fame. Calvin appreciates her cooking. After which, Elizabeth makes a revelation, saying, "I like to cook. It's just chemistry."

It is evident in the trailer that she is on the verge of a scientific breakthrough. However, she is shunned by the male scientists who have a "reputation to maintain." This supposedly relates to Elizabeth's claim of harassment in the workplace. The next thing we know, she leaves her job, but in the trailer, she asserts that the other scientist has fired her.

Then, we witness Kevin Sussman, renowned for his role as Stuart Bloom in The Big Bang Theory, entering the picture. He plays the character of Walter Pine, a daytime TV show producer in the series, and offers Elizabeth a job as the host of a cooking show. He even claims that she was born to be a TV star.

The trailer then shows Phil Lebensmal, executive producer and Walter's boss. Rain Wilson, who played the famous character Dwight Schrute in The Office US, is seen playing Phil's character.

Phil evokes the sentiment of gender prejudice while delivering a dialogue that raises eyebrows.

"Politics don't belong in the kitchen...A man wants his wife to make him a drink after a long day at work."

Elizabeth retorts by saying:

"Why do you assume that his day was longer than hers? Why don't you make the drink?"

This is where gender-based discrimination reaches its pinnacle. Furthermore, the trailer concludes on an evocative thematic note as Elizabeth says,

"Children at the table, your mother needs a moment to herself."

Stay tuned for the release of Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV+ on October 13, 2023.