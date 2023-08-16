Gender dysphoria and mental health: A struggle with identity

Gender dysphoria is a complex phenomenon that impacts mental health. Individuals with this experience an overwhelming contrast between their true gender identity and assigned sex at birth.

To note, gender is a social construct that's based on the standards set by society, while sex is a biological construct assigned based on the genitalia at birth.

That goes way beyond just feeling discomfort; it's a psychological and emotional struggle of profound depth tht can leave a notable impact on an individual's mental well-being.

What is gender dysphoria?

This is true indeed. Binary is only for computers and not humans. (Image via Unsplash/Delia Giandeini)

Gender dysphoria can be identified as the severe distress an individual goes through because of the discrepancy among their gender identity and the primary sex they were allocated at birth.

These emotional feelings can over time manifest in many ways, including social discomfort, discontent with one's own body and emotional disstress. It's essential to note that it's not just about going with a trend or exploring your identity. Rather, it's about an individual's unique struggle to find themselves.

One should note that not all people who identify themselves as transgender go through gender dysphoria. For some individuals, the process of transitioning and orienting their bodily appearance with their gender identity can lessen these feelings of uneasiness.

Is gender dysphoria a mental illness?

Gender is a widely misconstrued and misunderstood construct. Image via Pexels/Alexander Grey)

Gender dysphoria by itself isn't a mental condition. Rather, it's a valid experience of people who are constantly struggling with gender identity, within a social set up which usually abides by traditional understanding of gender.

In the recent past, it was classified as gender identity disorder in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders). The term used was corrected in the fifth edition i.e, DSM-5, to indicate a greate empathetic understanding.

The particular variation in the terminology highlights a pivotal distinction. Existing as a transgender isn't a mental health disorder. However, the mental discomfort stems from the difference between a person's gender identity and the social expectations knotted to their alloted sex.

A mental health professional is likely to make a diagnosis if the individual experiences distress to the extent that it disrupts their everyday functionig. Reaching to this level of clarity is a crucial step in the direction of getting rid of the stigma around the experiences of transgender individuals.

Gender dysphoria and mental health

Gender is an expression of identity and affects mental health. (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Grey)

Although gender dysphoria by itself isn't a psychological disorder, but it can affect a person's mental health over time. The degree of distress and discomfort faced by those with this condition can give rise to a whole range of emotional battles that including symptoms of depression, anxiety and low self-esteem.

These mental health challenges can get exacerbated by the constant pressure of social norms to comply with the gender norms along with rejection or discrimination of the individual.

Supportive environments like sound healthcare, therapy or counseling, and social acceptance play a crucial role in extenuating the impact of mental health on dysphoria. With increasing research, we're also becoming aware of the potential causes of gender dysphoria.

Gender dysphoria and mental health share a multifaceted relationship. An example would be that transgenders frequently go through a lot of bias and discrimination that leads to experiences of minority stress.

This stress that's caused by factors from the outside like discrimination and stigma, can lead to development of mental health concerns.

Access to affirmative care: An essential component

All kinds of care should be affirmative. (Image via Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)

Access to affirming care is among the single most important key factors in supporting the mental health of people with dysphoria. That involves counseling, gender-affirming treatments and social support.

Moreover, mental health experts who're well informed about gender diversity play a pivotal role in providing competent care. Therapy options can assist people with emotional support, coping strategies and a safe space to dive into their emotions and experiences.

It's essential to note that support can't be forced and should only be accessed voluntarily. Research has shown that people who transition and live in orientation with their true gender identity, experience hightened mental well-being and overall sense of fulfillment in their life.

As societies carry on with their evolution, it's our collective responsibility to welcome and know the diversity of gender experiences and identities. It's important to wear a lens of empathy and kindness when viewing an individual with gender dysphoria.

Establishing affirming environments and safeguarding access to gender-affirming care are the most important steps in managing gender dysphoria.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.