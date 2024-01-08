WATCH: Viral clip of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's kiss at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Timothée Chalamet was nominated in the 81st Golden Globes for his role of Willy Wonka in the fantasy/musical Wonka in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Musical/Comedy category. He showed up with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who he's been spotted with at most public events since the pair got together.

The couple turned heads as they arrived holding hands on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2024 and were spotted kissing at their table. Kylie even ran her hand up Timotheé's jacket and was seen smiling as she returned his kiss.

Timothée Chalamet, the coveted actor of the new age, and Kylie Jenner, the once highest-followed personality on Instagram, made headlines when the rumors of them getting together circulated in 2023 after Jenner's Range Rover was spotted in Chalamet's driveway by TMC.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's history of stirring fan reactions as a couple

After their rumored connection by TMC, the couple kept fans speculating for months before they relieved them by making their first public appearance at Beyoncé's Rennaissance Tour in September 2023, where the pair was seen kissing and dancing together.

Jenner and Chalamet are some of the most charming personalities in Hollywood right now, so their merger had to come with a public frenzy.

They appeared at the New York Fashion Week and the 2023 US Open shortly after, where they were again seen kissing, holding hands, and fondly looking into each other's eyes.

Fans discovered Kylie's phone wallpaper in an Elle Mexico post, which featured Timothée Chalamet kissing her on the cheek, revealing how serious their relationship was to her.

When Timothée Chalamet hosted an episode on Saturday Night Live in November 2023, Kylie was there to support and join him at the show's afterparty, as per reports from People.com. She also flew to London to show her support at the premiere of his new film Wonka.

A source told People that Timothée Chalamet is in "awe of everything" she is accomplishing and thinks Kylie Jenner is an amazing mom.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's past relationships

The turn of events came after Jenner's break-up with Travis Scott, who was her boyfriend and the father of her two kids, Stormi and Aire. Talking about the 25-year-old's relationship with Chalamet, a source close to the Kardashians told People.com:

"Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis, she just wants to date without any pressure."

They also added that everyone in Kylie's star family supported her moving on and finding a new date. The business mogul also dated rapper Tyga before her ties with Scott.

Timothèe is rumored to have dated Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza Gonsáles, and Lourdes Leon in the past. Now, the couple's fans can only wish that the relationship stands the test of time.