"It is perhaps the most beautiful moment": Kylie Jenner shares what motherhood is like for her

Kylie Jenner has shown her fans many different versions of herself over the years and they absolutely love the 25-year-old's transition into motherhood. Jenner shares two children, Stormi and Aire with her ex, Travis Scott. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics was interviewed by Vanity Fair on February 22, 2023, where she spoke about being a mother and everything she feels about it.

Kylie especially touched upon what has been her own unique experience of motherhood, her pregnancy, and what's it like raising her two children.

"It is perhaps the most beautiful moment," Kylie Jenner noted.

Kylie has two children, Stormi and Aire (Image via Kylie Jenner's Instagram)

Kylie Jenner's firstborn is a daughter Stormi Webster, who was born on February 4, 2018, and her second child was a son, Aire, who was born on February 2, 2022. Her interview with Vanity Fair took place a few days after she celebrated her children's fifth and first birthdays.

In the interview, Kylie Jenner spilled intimate details of both her pregnancies and how giving birth ignited a very new feeling in her that she had never experienced before.

"Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms. It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you're learning about," Kylie Jenner added.

Kylie and her ex, Travis Scott have two kids together (Image via Getty)

Kylie Jenner spoke about both her pregnancies and what it is like to be a mom to two kids

Kylie Jenner also told the outlet that since pregnancies are a special time for women, they should experience each and every moment of it intensely and to the fullest. Noting that getting used to the process takes time, the Instagram mogul said that it was easier for her the second time.

Kylie Jenner said that since she had experienced it twice, she could say that the first time was very difficult but the second time was "more manageable."

Kylie with Stormi Webster who recently turned five (Image via Kylie Jenner's Instagram)

In the interview, Kylie also had a lot to say about what post-partum depression feels like and how to get over it. She advised new mothers not to overthink things and to live to the fullest every moment. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister added that the common belief that the body isn't the same after pregnancy isn't true.

Her ultimate advice to them was to live through it all and that it does get better.

"My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well," the mother of two continued.

Kylie with son Aire, her second born (Image via Kylie Jenner's Instagram)

Stormi and Aire's mother also responded to questions about her children. She described them are being incredibly determined and strong-willed. Kylie admitted that she gets very emotional whenever she has to talk about her children, saying further that they are both strong" and tender at the same time.

"The younger is two years old. The older one is five. I am surprised by their personalities: They already know what they want, they are so determined," Kylie gushed.

The fashion icon also addressed questions on what's her parenting techniques. She said she's quite liberal when it comes to parenting, allowing her kids to have a lot of options and making sure that they grow up to become responsible citizens which she believes is important.

About raising her children, she said that she likes to offer them different choices.

"I am interested in the idea of imparting to them an education in how to take control and accept responsibility for their choices. I think that is very important," she continued.

In the interview, Jenner also talked about how her mother, Kris Jenner, is her ultimate inspiration, her rock, and that her father was always there for her. Overall, for Kylie two things are of utmost importance, her family and her children.

Where does Kylie Jenner visualize herself in ten years?

The Kylie Cosmetics owner is always up to something. In the interview, she revealed what she will be doing in ten years. She noted that she planned on expanding her empire and maybe having more children. However, her priority is to grow as a person and make more charitable endeavors as she believes it is important to give back.

She also spoke about her kids growing old in ten years.

"Oh my God, ten years. My daughter will be 15, my son 12. And I will be older. I'm expanding my horizons and for sure my plans don’t end here," Kylie said.

Kylie has recently been romantically linked to American-French actor Timothée Chalamet.

Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics has launched a new matte palette with ten new everyday shades.