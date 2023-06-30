“It also can be very negative”- Kris Jenner opens up about making the family famous

The Queen of the Kardashian Clan, Kris Jenner, isn't your regular mom. She alone is singlehandedly responsible for the glorious fame that the Kar-Jenners presently enjoy. But all is not green on her side of the lawn. In the latest episode of season 3 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired on June 29 on Hulu, Kris Jenner revealed how she is often overwhelmed with guilt for steering her children's careers towards unprecedented fame that comes with a heavy dose of hate and negativity from fans.

In the episode, Kris takes credit for building an "amazing life" for her family, but at the same time she admits that it feels like a "curse" sometimes.

"Sometimes I just feel guilty about the other side of the coin. That we've created this life, not only a big responsibility, but it also can be very negative," the momager went on to say.

Kris Jenner continued to state how the empire she has built feels like a "burden" mostly because of the "haters" who can be "brutal". She regrets bringing this "element" into their lives, which has now become a huge ordeal for the family.

"And it's hard. It's a struggle," Kris confessed.

It is this negative side of the Hollywood glam life that weighs heavily on Kris Jenner's heart and so she is often overridden with guilt, holding herself responsible for exposing her children to the dark side of fame.

"Everything is our fault": Kris Jenner on the vicious blame game that the Kar-Jenners have to face

The fierce matriach that she is, Kris Jenner is extremely protective of her children. However, she has no control over how the negativity of fame affects her children. Responding primarily to Kim's ex-husband Kanye West's public attack on Kim, where he said that his kids will never do "Playboy and s*x tapes" like their mother. Talking about this "experience", the mother of six expressed her anguish and how "bad" she feels for her children, who have to endure such experiences.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch articulated that this vicious blame game is yet another dark side of being constantly in the public eye.

"I think that this life that we live, as beautiful as it is, we get blamed for everything. Everything is our fault," the momager said.

Kim Kardashian joined the conversation to support her mom by saying that the past year had been "wild" for the family. In the past year, Tristan Thompson's mistress gave birth to their child while Khloé was expecting their second child, Kylie's partner Travis Scott's Astroworld turned into a mass casualty, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian journeyed through a difficult fertility regime, and the couple is now currently expecting their son.

"You just can't live like that": Kim K intervenes to support Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner revealed that she often feels that everything is out of control and that she never really knows what is going to happen next. It could easily be the "greatest" day in the world, and she might be feeling "so blessed" to be alive, or, alternatively, it could also be a "little dark" and things could get out of their "control".

Kim quickly chimed in with her response and made it very clear that Kris Jenner's outlook isn't helpful. The SKIMS owner came to Kris's defense and said she shouldn't "live like that."

"You live in this guilt thinking, like, I wish I didn't help all my kids get famous. You just can't live like that," Kim added.

Kim Kardashian continued to say that Kris simply helped them fulfill their dreams and their potential. Everything else that happened wasn't Kris's fault. Kim further said that life is full of "hardships" and that ups and downs are only natural. What is important for her is how to get through those hardships, and having a supportive family helps a lot in that matter.

"The Kardashians, like, we don't stoop to anyone's level and we get through things and we get through them together," the fashion mogul continued.

The Kardashians, together, are a force to be reckoned with, and Kris Jenner holds them all together. As with the previous seasons, every episode of KUWTK season 3 will just get better and better, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

The next episode of the season will air on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 12:01 am ET on Hulu.

