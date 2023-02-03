"She does this theme every single year": Kylie Jenner astroworld birthday controversy leaves internet divided

American reality star Kylie Jenner recently sparked controversy online after she posted videos from her kids Stormi and Aire's joint birthday party that featured Astroworld-themed decorations.

On February 1, the 25-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share videos of several inflatable heads of her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, which are modeled after Travis Scott’s Astroworld album cover. These decorations have already been used before in previous birthday celebrations of Stormi.

However, after the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021, which left 10 people dead, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum had skipped these decorations for her daughter's birthday in February 2022. Instead, she hosted a joint party with Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago.

"A bit scary to me": Internet left divided on Kylie Jenner's Astroworld-themed birthday party decorations

After Kylie Jenner's Astroworld-themed birthday celebrations for her kids went viral, the internet was left divided. While several users criticized the 25-year-old makeup mogul for being insensitive towards the victims and families of the tragic incident, others defended her choice of decoration, stating rapper Travis Scott is still the father of her kids and owns the Astroworld label.

Many also stated that Kylie has been doing this since Stormi's first birthday and that this is more like a tradition than an insult to the people. Check out a few of these tweets and comments below:

Kylie Jenner, who shares Stormi and Aire with Travis Scott, has been using the inflatable Astroworld-themed decorations since her daughter's first birthday in 2019.

The decorations are inspired by Scott's third album, Astroworld, which was the rapper's favorite amusement park when he was a child.

In November 2021, Astroworld came into the negative limelight after the event ended with a crowd surge that resulted in the death of 10 people, including a nine-year-old minor, while hundreds of fans were left injured.

Scott was accused of inciting rage at his concert, though he has denied legal responsibility for the deaths and wounded people. Since then, he and Kylie Jenner have been facing immense backlash for being insensitive towards the families of the victims.

Stormi Webster was born in February 2018, but soon after, Kylie and Travis broke up. However, they quickly reconciled and the duo became parents to Aire in 2022.

