What happened between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods? Tristan Thompson drama explained as duo reunite

American socialite Kylie Jenner was spotted on a dinner date with her former best friend Jordyn Woods, years after NBA star Tristan Thompson-related drama caused a rift in their friendship. As per the pictures obtained by news outlet The Daily Mail, the 25-year-olds were spotted at a Los Angeles-based sushi restaurant on July 15.

For the night out, Jenner wore an asymmetrical black and white top with black trousers, while Woods wore a bodycon dress from her brand. The latter also flashed a big smile at the paparazzi.

The outing comes after Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods had a fallout after the latter kissed Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy in February 2019. After their intimate encounter came into the limelight, Woods was effectively banished from the Kar-Jenner clan.

It also came to a point when Khloe Kardashian publicly blamed Jordyn Woods for "breaking up" her family.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' drama explained

The drama between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods began in February 2019 at a house party, after it was revealed that the latter allegedly got intimate with Kardashian's former partner and serial cheater, Thompson.

While the NBA star denied the allegations of his cheating in a since-deleted tweet, Jordyn Woods appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk by Jada Pinkett Smith and confessed that Thompson and she shared a kiss but did not get intimate afterward.

Woods added that she was drunk the entire time and also apologized to Khloe about the incident.

"I know I'm not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together. Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that. But I know I'm not the reason."

However, later, Khloe Kardashian blasted Woods for trying to save herself and breaking up her family. In a rage-filled tweet, Kardashian said:

Khloé @khloekardashian Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

Kylie Jenner unfollowed Jordyn Woods on Instagram later in 2019 while the whole drama unfolded on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While speaking on the show about Jordyn's drama, Kylie Jenner said when she asked her longtime best friend about the incident, she didn't say anything but was just "crying the whole time."

"You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem."

Khloe also reacted to Jordyn and Tristan's drama on the show and said:

"Tristan, we've all known what he's capable of. Look what he did when I was 9 months pregnant. But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

While appearing on Andy Cohen's show in June 2021, Kardashian said she does not hold any grudge against Jordyn and "forgive(s) both parties."

Jordyn Woods lost her friendship with Kylie Jenner and the Kar-Jenner clan, with whom she frequently appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Speaking about their rift in 2019, a source close to the duo told People Magazine:

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn. For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her."

As of writing, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have not commented on the status of their friendship.