“Game Changer”: Andy Cohen and Jenna Lyons dish out about RHONY season 14

The countdown has begun for the season 14 premiere of Bravo's iconic reality TV series, The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY). With anticipation running high, new cast member Jenna Lyons and executive producer Andy Cohen recently made an appearance on NBC's Today Show to dish out tantalizing details about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, NBC's Today Show gave a short sneak peek of the upcoming season of RHONY with Andy Cohen and Jenna Lyons. The latter spoke about the cast and said it is "very diverse in age, in ethnicity."

"It was a total changeup. The cast is very diverse in age, in ethnicity, in look, in feel, in style, and in personality. That to me was a big game changer."

"It's dramatic, it's funny and it's New York": Andy Cohen opens up about RHONY's reboot and new cast

The RHONY is back with its highly anticipated season 14, and fans are in for a treat like no other. After the tumultuous previous season, Bravo decided to shake things up and reboot the franchise with an all-new cast for season 14. The show is set to return on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

In anticipation of the new season, cast member Jenna Lyons and Bravo host Andy Cohen made a special appearance on NBC's Today Show to answer all the questions regarding the upcoming season and give a sneak peek into some juicy details on how the dynamic between the ladies is going to play out.

As the Today Show's host put forward questions to Andy Cohen, the mastermind and "the dad" behind the Real Housewives franchise, on how he feels about the brand new revamp of such an iconic show, he passionately exclaimed,

"This is really is a new baby because we have taken a beloved member of the Housewives franchise and totally rebooted it with a group of fresh, energetic, fashionable, aspirational, brilliant women. "

The Bravo host further added,

"The show is brilliant and it's fun to watch. And for the people who have always loved housewives, this gives people what they love about the show but it's fresh and new. It's dramatic, it's funny and it's New York."

RHONY season 14 is indeed going to be one of a kind, as for the first time in the history of the Real Housewives franchise, RHONY is going to have its first lesbian housewife, aka Jenna Lyons, and another first is going to be an Indian housewife, aka Jessel Taank.

Joining the Real Housewives franchise is no small feat, and Jenna Lyons fearlessly embraced the opportunity as the show "is doing something that "hasn't been done before". Andy Cohen playfully referred to her decision to join the show as "a trust fall." Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Lyons expressed her contentment with the experience, as she claimed,

"But I actually get more vulnerable. I cry. I do everything you think I wouldn't do."

Teasing the fans with some behind-the-scenes drama, Andy Cohen mischievously mentioned that Jenna Lyons would finally get to see what her friends said about her behind her back in the upcoming season. Jenna, with a mix of anticipation and caution, confessed who she is still friends with, "Yes. Some of them." This revelation hints at potential conflicts and intense moments that fans can look forward to as the season unfolds.

Tune in to watch how the season unfolds on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

