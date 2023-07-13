“Facts!”: Fans agree with RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel’s thoughts about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, Bethenny Frankel, recently shared her thoughts regarding the dating rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. On Monday, Bethenny Frankel posted a video on her Tik Tok account, stating that she doesn't think the duo is dating.

Bethenny Frankel said the following in her video:

“I’m sure there’s a curiosity. He is the greatest football player of all time, and she is the greatest player of the fame game of all time.”

In addition, she also called Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen "high maintenance." However, Frankel added that Gisele's not as high maintenance as Kim Kardashian:

“[Bündchen is] a Brazilian gorgeous supermodel, but she really did lean in to his life, lean in to being a mom [and] moving to Massachusetts. She was a football player’s wife. I just think there can only be one peacock in a relationship. Kim Kardashian will not be Tom Brady’s peacock. It’s just too much work.”

Social media has been flooded with reactions to the video posted by The Real Housewives of New York City alum:

Fans reacts to Bethenny Frankel's comment about Kim and Tom Brady dating rumours (Image via Twitter)

Bethenny Frankel's comment about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady garners support online

Most of the internet seemed to agree with Bethenny Frankel. There were also a few who claimed that Tom is not interested in Kim's family drama.

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady recently attended a July 4 party

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were first linked in May 2023 when Page Six reported that the former was looking for a vacation home in the Bahamas, in the same neighborhood that houses Tom's property.

The two were also spotted at Michael Rubin's recent Fourth of July party. While a source told Daily Mail that the duo was seen getting close, other media outlets like Page Six seemed to be dismissive of such reports.

At the moment, however, neither Brady nor Kim has expressed any interest in dating the other.

During one of the episodes of The Kardashians season 3, Kim Kardashian said that she was currently talking to a man who “so meets the standards.” She did not any reveal the name or any details about this mystery man.

Previously, Kim dated actor and comedian Pete Davidson for nine months. Although the couple did not disclose much about their split, according to an Entertainment Tonight report published back in August 2022:

“They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then. She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together.”

The source report also mentioned that Kim was not ready to settle down with Pete at that point in her life.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Their divorce was finalized back in November 2022. Tom's divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, with whom he was married for 13 years, was finalized in October 2022.

Among Tom's three children, one is with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan, and the other two are with Gisele Bundchen.

Hulu will be streaming the latest episode of The Kardashians season 3 on July 13, 2023

