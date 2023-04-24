"Why is he so aggressive": Pete Davidson pushes Knicks fan in viral video, leaves internet divided

Pete Davidson grabbed headlines after he pushed away a fan who was trying to get closer to him. The comedian attended the NBA match between the Knicks and the Cavaliers on April 23, 2023, where the former emerged victorious with a lead of 3-1.
Davidson did not leave immediately after the end of the match and interacted with his fans as he clicked a few pictures with them. A few videos then went viral on social media platforms, featuring a man in a pink polo shirt and a Knicks hat, who was trying to get a picture with Pete.
In a clip shared by Buzzing Pop, a man was seen putting his arm around Davidson and the comedian seemed unhappy about the same and pushed the fan away. Davidson was also seen seemingly yelling at the man, who soon walked away.
While the news has already gone viral online, Davidson and his representatives are yet to comment on the same.
Pete Davidson's actions received a mixed response on social media
The clip featuring the popular comedian at the NBA game on April 23 has been doing the rounds online. Several individuals took to social media to reply to Twitter users like @big_business_ and @ImClique_ who shared clips of the incident, which garnered mixed reactions.
Pete Davidson is set to appear on Saturday Night Live with Lil Uzi Vert
Pete Davidson will be the next host of Saturday Night Live and the episode will feature Lil Uzi Vert as the musical guest. The upcoming episode, which will air on May 6, 2023, will mark Davidson's return to SNL after almost a year.
The Meet Cute star announced his exit from the show in May 2022 and shared a post through comedian Dave Sirus' Instagram page. The post featured a video from his 20s where he was seen hugging comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Davidson joined the show during season 40 in 2014 and was the youngest cast member at the time.
Davidson is also busy with his upcoming series, Bupkis, which will air on Peacock. Scheduled to premiere on May 4, 2023, the show will present a fictionalized version of Pete's life. The title will also feature Edie Falco and Joe Pesci alongside guest appearances by other stars.