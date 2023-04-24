"Why is he so aggressive": Pete Davidson pushes Knicks fan in viral video, leaves internet divided

Pete Davidson grabbed headlines after he pushed away a fan who was trying to get closer to him. The comedian attended the NBA match between the Knicks and the Cavaliers on April 23, 2023, where the former emerged victorious with a lead of 3-1.

Davidson did not leave immediately after the end of the match and interacted with his fans as he clicked a few pictures with them. A few videos then went viral on social media platforms, featuring a man in a pink polo shirt and a Knicks hat, who was trying to get a picture with Pete.

In a clip shared by Buzzing Pop, a man was seen putting his arm around Davidson and the comedian seemed unhappy about the same and pushed the fan away. Davidson was also seen seemingly yelling at the man, who soon walked away.

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop Pete Davidson pushed a Knicks fan who invaded his personal space as he interacted with fans.



While the news has already gone viral online, Davidson and his representatives are yet to comment on the same.

Pete Davidson's actions received a mixed response on social media

The clip featuring the popular comedian at the NBA game on April 23 has been doing the rounds online. Several individuals took to social media to reply to Twitter users like @big_business_ and @ImClique_ who shared clips of the incident, which garnered mixed reactions.

Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_ Nah bro… that man was on nasty timing I don’t blame Pete Davidson Nah bro… that man was on nasty timing I don’t blame Pete Davidson https://t.co/duHwFoHFFL

Mrs Witherspoon BIH @queenoftchalla @big_business_ Yep, he had that ish coming.. this man looked like he was seconds away from tryna get a kiss, lucky that’s all that happened 🤷🏽‍♀️ @big_business_ Yep, he had that ish coming.. this man looked like he was seconds away from tryna get a kiss, lucky that’s all that happened 🤷🏽‍♀️

blueshark12 @blueshark121 @big_business_ Can’t just be grabbing people in public @big_business_ Can’t just be grabbing people in public

AR @itsonlyAR 🙄 @big_business_ Pete was actually being nice to the fans he was taking pics with the young guys who were at the bleachers inside the stadium. He was nice enough to do that. Some celebs don’t come close to where fans are sitting. Not surprised the idiot white old man was being a prick. @big_business_ Pete was actually being nice to the fans he was taking pics with the young guys who were at the bleachers inside the stadium. He was nice enough to do that. Some celebs don’t come close to where fans are sitting. Not surprised the idiot white old man was being a prick. 😒🙄

KalpinLady @KalpinLady @ImClique_ That's why NY is never a place I would visit. Sorry but the actor was mean. The guy had a few drinks and was probably just trying to talk to him and stumbled. Get over yourself dude. Typical NY. @ImClique_ That's why NY is never a place I would visit. Sorry but the actor was mean. The guy had a few drinks and was probably just trying to talk to him and stumbled. Get over yourself dude. Typical NY.

Theresa Longo Fans @BarkJack_ Pete Davidson seemed cool snapping selfies, chatted up close & personal w/ fans at NY Knicks game but SHOVED one fan who got too close for comfort.



Tough to understand.

If it's too much to handle, try security or a box seat!



Should celebs be afforded privacy while in public? Pete Davidson seemed cool snapping selfies, chatted up close & personal w/ fans at NY Knicks game but SHOVED one fan who got too close for comfort.Tough to understand.If it's too much to handle, try security or a box seat! Should celebs be afforded privacy while in public?

Pete Davidson is set to appear on Saturday Night Live with Lil Uzi Vert

Pete Davidson will be the next host of Saturday Night Live and the episode will feature Lil Uzi Vert as the musical guest. The upcoming episode, which will air on May 6, 2023, will mark Davidson's return to SNL after almost a year.

The Meet Cute star announced his exit from the show in May 2022 and shared a post through comedian Dave Sirus' Instagram page. The post featured a video from his 20s where he was seen hugging comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Davidson joined the show during season 40 in 2014 and was the youngest cast member at the time.

Davidson is also busy with his upcoming series, Bupkis, which will air on Peacock. Scheduled to premiere on May 4, 2023, the show will present a fictionalized version of Pete's life. The title will also feature Edie Falco and Joe Pesci alongside guest appearances by other stars.

