"This is ridiculous": Ron DeSantis scolds students for wearing face masks in viral video, leaves internet divided

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got involved in a controversy after asking a group of students attending a press conference to remove their masks. DeSantis has previously opposed face mask mandates in schools during the pandemic, saying that mask-wearing is a "COVID theater."

While speaking to the students standing behind him at the University of South Florida, the Governor said,

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with his COVID theater. So if you want to wear it fine, but this is ridiculous.”

Evan Donovan @EvanDonovan



"You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous."



bit.ly/3vx0DaJ @WFLA NEW: @GovRonDeSantis annoyed with USF students—"You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous." NEW: @GovRonDeSantis annoyed with USF students—"You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous."bit.ly/3vx0DaJ @WFLA https://t.co/ZIOyTHLOh3

In response to Ron’s comments, his press secretary Christina Pushaw said someone had to say after two years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Pushaw also mentioned on Twitter,

“Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”

School superintendent responds to Ron DeSantis’ comments

While Ron DeSantis’ comments went viral on social media, a school superintendent recently responded to him.

In an interview with People, Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis mentioned that the district was proud of the way the students represented themselves. He said that it is their choice to protect themselves in the most appropriate way they feel.

The district reported that seven children attended the press conference, which was organized to announce funding for cybersecurity education. The students were from Tampa’s Middleton High School. Davis said,

“We are excited our students from Middleton High School were highlighted as part of the statewide focus around cyber security education. Our Cyber Security pathway at MHS has had tremendous success through student’s earning industry certifications, participating in internships and leading the way in computer systems and information technology.”

Addison Davis has recently answered Ron DeSantis' comments (Image via Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

The statement also mentioned,

“As always, our students should be valued and celebrated. It is a student and parents’ choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district.”

Twitter users react to Ron DeSantis’ comments

Ron was filmed as he berated students from wearing face masks during a visit to the University of South Florida on March 2. Meanwhile, the public gave a mixed reaction towards the situation and reacted their way on Twitter:

Daniel Uhlfelder @DWUhlfelderLaw There are almost 6 million views in 5 hours of Ron DeSantis showing what an immature jerk he really is. Let’s keep retweeting it. There are almost 6 million views in 5 hours of Ron DeSantis showing what an immature jerk he really is. Let’s keep retweeting it. https://t.co/kfOTHVzOE5

Aaron Parnas @AaronParnas On one hand, Ron DeSantis says we live in the "free" state of Florida.



On the other hand, DeSantis yells at high school students for wearing a mask at his press conference. On one hand, Ron DeSantis says we live in the "free" state of Florida. On the other hand, DeSantis yells at high school students for wearing a mask at his press conference.

Jonah Tillman 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @JonahTillman6 Hey Ron DeSantis,

We saw what you did today. We’ll show you how we feel at the polls.



Sincerely,

Gen Z Hey Ron DeSantis, We saw what you did today. We’ll show you how we feel at the polls.Sincerely,Gen Z

thebradfordfile @thebradfordfile Ron DeSantis isn't just right about masks today--he's been right on the entire pandemic. Ron DeSantis isn't just right about masks today--he's been right on the entire pandemic.

Scott Dworkin @funder My bad—Ron DeSantis actually had a public tantrum with HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS, not college. I somehow thought he could never stoop that low, but of course he did. My bad—Ron DeSantis actually had a public tantrum with HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS, not college. I somehow thought he could never stoop that low, but of course he did.

Kayleigh McEnany @kayleighmcenany Governor Ron DeSantis dispelling the COVID theater!



Watch this through the lens of none of our elected officials masking last night… Governor Ron DeSantis dispelling the COVID theater!Watch this through the lens of none of our elected officials masking last night… https://t.co/ac0M9Uu40l

Cernovich @Cernovich They seamlessly went from saving Ukraine to crying over DeSantis telling some college kids that masks are optional. This is why you can’t fall in with these folks, not ever, even when they stumble up the right position. They aren’t serious people. Avoid. They seamlessly went from saving Ukraine to crying over DeSantis telling some college kids that masks are optional. This is why you can’t fall in with these folks, not ever, even when they stumble up the right position. They aren’t serious people. Avoid.

Dr. Simone Gold @drsimonegold Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: “You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We need to stop with this COVID theater.”



Finally, a leader with common sense AND uncommon courage.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: “You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We need to stop with this COVID theater.”Finally, a leader with common sense AND uncommon courage.https://t.co/4Q8KXByEuU

The Florida Department of Health’s recently published data states that the state reported around 25,640 new cases of COVID-19 from February 18 to February 24.

Edited by Srijan Sen