"This is ridiculous": Ron DeSantis scolds students for wearing face masks in viral video, leaves internet divided

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got involved in a controversy after asking a group of students attending a press conference to remove their masks. DeSantis has previously opposed face mask mandates in schools during the pandemic, saying that mask-wearing is a "COVID theater."
While speaking to the students standing behind him at the University of South Florida, the Governor said,
“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with his COVID theater. So if you want to wear it fine, but this is ridiculous.”
In response to Ron’s comments, his press secretary Christina Pushaw said someone had to say after two years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Pushaw also mentioned on Twitter,
“Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”
School superintendent responds to Ron DeSantis’ comments
While Ron DeSantis’ comments went viral on social media, a school superintendent recently responded to him.
In an interview with People, Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis mentioned that the district was proud of the way the students represented themselves. He said that it is their choice to protect themselves in the most appropriate way they feel.
The district reported that seven children attended the press conference, which was organized to announce funding for cybersecurity education. The students were from Tampa’s Middleton High School. Davis said,
“We are excited our students from Middleton High School were highlighted as part of the statewide focus around cyber security education. Our Cyber Security pathway at MHS has had tremendous success through student’s earning industry certifications, participating in internships and leading the way in computer systems and information technology.”
The statement also mentioned,
“As always, our students should be valued and celebrated. It is a student and parents’ choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district.”
Twitter users react to Ron DeSantis’ comments
The Florida Department of Health’s recently published data states that the state reported around 25,640 new cases of COVID-19 from February 18 to February 24.