"I had a delusional dream...": Timothée Chalamet reflects on his acting career

American-French actor Timothée Chalamet has already acquired an impressive filmography to his name at just 27 years of age. In an interview with British Vogue in September 2022, Timothée got real about his personal aspirations, his ambition to make a name in Hollywood, and how all of that started when he was just in his early teens.

Talking about his "delusional dream", Timothée said in the interview,

"I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career."

In the interview, Timothée spoke about how in his late teenage years he did manage to achieve some sort of an acting career for himself - working on Homeland and doing theatre in New York.

Despite being nothing like what he had expected for himself, the small acting gigs allowed him to "sustain" himself before he finally shot to fame. It took time, but he got there all right, fulfilling his once seemingly "delusional" dream.

Chalamet added,

"And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour."

Timothée Chalamet as Elio Perlman in Call Me By Your Name (2017) (Image via IMDb)

Addressing the issue of the institutionalization of a film set on popular social media platforms like Instagram, Tik Tok, and even YouTube, Timothée reveals that he is not completely in favor of it since he wants "experiences to be unique." But, as the actor went on to say, there is an added benefit of having exposure to acting on camera for the viewers.

Chalamet said,

"There’s a benefit to the TikTok generation that I feel like I’m a part of too: selfies and stuff, and the comfort with the camera."

As per the interview, Chalamet's most important career rule which he swears by is no "hard drugs" and no "superhero movies."

"I hate talking about this kind of stuff": Timothée Chalamet on 'being' somebody and learning adulting the hard way

Chalamet has one ick - and that is being asked questions like "Who are you?" and "Do you know who you are?" by fans and interviewers. But being constantly in public and media scrutiny prevents him from charging at these inane questions.

Chalamet responded,

"I hate talking about this kind of stuff, but like the pressure of, you know, being in the public eye, whatever the f**k that means."

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's Dune (2021) (Image via IMDb)

Moving on from such existential questions, Timothée declares his own philosophy that he believes in. "You are the captain of your fate", and "captain of your soul", the actor added.

Instead of circling around deeply existential questions that require a lot of introspection, Chalamet would rather act on his ambitions and steer his fate, creating his own identity along the way.

Timothée Chalamet in Wonka (2023) where he plays the eponymous protagonist (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Little Women starrer also talked about learning to adult during the pandemic and how that has added more perspective to his life. Dealing with "taxes", the "dentist", and "real adulting" during covid made Chalamet realize the difficulty of life off the set where he was used to spending most of his time.

Timothée Chalamet went on record to say:

"I found myself having to really, you know, be honest with myself that where I’ve been able to get myself to in life was balls to the wall, like throwing everything at [it] at a young age that, by some miracle, got me to where I am. But to then transition to an adulting mindset…"

The actor also took the opportunity to comment on Wonka which he says is a "sincere" and "joyous" movie.

"I’m grateful": Chalamet on his successful acting career and what the actor is upto now

The Lady Bird starrer briefly touched upon the nature of his celebrity life. He said that as an "artist" it is his prerogative to "throw whatever the f**k" he wants at the wall and that although one's personal life and adult life can be quite "boring", an artist's life can be "extraordinary."

Timothée Chalamet ended the interview with a humble nod to his gigantic success as Hollywood's most-wanted actor over the years. He said,

"I'm grateful."

Timothée Chalamet is rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner (Images via Getty)

In the interview, Chalamet refrained from engaging in a conversation about his love life, basically saying that there's nothing to talk about. But he has been rumored to be romantically linked with Instagram mogul Kylie Jenner.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet's Dune 2 is set to release on November 3, 2023, and release of Wonka is planned for Christmas this year.

Poll : 0 votes