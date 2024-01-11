"They have my full attention": Fans excited as Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun confirm to lead Beyond Evil director's upcoming drama

Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun are all set to show their charms together on screen in the upcoming drama Good Boy! (literal title). On January 11, OSEN reported that the two stars had officially confirmed their appearance as the main cast in the K-drama which is helmed by popular director Shin Na-yeon who directed popular dramas such as Beyond Evil, The Good Bad Mother, and many more.

Garnering much attention from netizens and potential viewers, the show is written by author Lee Dae-il who is known for her exceptional writing in dramas including Life on mars, Bring it On, Ghost, Chief of Staff, and more.

The two South Korean actors are all over social media as fans could not stop talking about it. This has led to a huge wave of reactions among common fans of PD Shim Na-yeon, Writer Lee Dae-il, Park Bo-gum, and Kim So-hyun.

Many fans expressed their happiness and excitement to see them together on screen. A fan on the X said, “They have my full attention”.

Expand Tweet

“Drama of the year!”: Fans ecstatic as Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun join Beyond Evil director’s upcoming drama as main leads

Expand Tweet

On January 9, it was officially reported that the stars of My Lovely Liar and Love in the Moonlight would be the primary cast members of PD Shim Na-yeon's next comedic youth drama. As the two South Korean actors have a huge fan base all across the globe it captured everyone's attention on social media.

Park Bo-gum will play the role of Yoon Dong-joo, a former Olympic Gold Medalist in the field of boxing who turns into a police officer. He is recruited at the Special Violent Crime Unit after he faces difficulties as a boxer and uses his skills to stand against injustice.

On the other hand, Kim So-hyun is a sharpshooter Ji Han-na, another Olympic Gold Medalist. She is popular for her shooting skills and mesmerizing looks, however, due to a tragic incident she quits sports. Ji Han-na shares the same path as Yoon Dong-joo and becomes a police officer.

Fans have expressed their thoughts on the future on-screen couple and are looking forward to their chemistry. Moreover, the plot of the show has also thrilled many fans as it sheds light on the story of athletes turning into police officers in a comical setting.

Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The production team spoke to OSEN about the drama, and said,

“Good Boy! is a pleasant and refreshing story about people who were Olympic heroes leaving the ground where there were rules and fighting against violent crimes that are rife with unscrupulousness and foul play. We stand up against injustice with each person’s own story.”

Talking about the two actors' chemistry, they added,

“Please look forward to the synergy between actors Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun, who will show the stories of fighting heroes more authentically”.

Good Boy! is set to be aired in the next half of 2024 on JTBC.