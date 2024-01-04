Disclaimer: This article contains media that may seem inappropriate for some readers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Kanye "Ye" West, the American rapper and designer, posted a series of risqué photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, on January 2, 2024. He also posted a screenshot of his direct messages (DMs) with Playboi Carti, who shared a picture of the lady.

Carti forwarded Ye's initial post of Bianca, where she was wearing a fur top that barely covered her chest with a skinny thong, as per XXL. She completed the look with sheer black socks and heels, posing for the Yeezy founder. Playboi also sent a message along with the post saying,

"Pop it twin!!! ❤️💯"

The couple was first seen together in early January 2023 and tied the knot in December 2022, as per Elle. Netizens have raised concerns about the bold photoshoot, speculating if Ye overdid it this time. They also questioned if Bianca was comfortable with the pictures being posted online. Others, however, wondered if Playboi and Kanye were about to drop a collaboration.

Kanye West shares risqué photos of wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West shares a screenshot of his DMs with Carti. (Images via Instagram/@kanyewest)

Kanye West posted multiple photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, on Instagram on Tuesday, January 2. The pictures have caught much attention online as the fans talked about the pair's viral relationship. The couple was first spotted sharing a meal at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in January 2023. According to Page Six, Ye and Bianca were legally married in December 2022, despite rumors that the relationship was not legally binding.

One of the pictures was reshared by rapper Playboi Carti, who appeared to compliment Kanye West and Bianca. The photo had the caption,

"No pants this year"

In another picture, Kanye captured the Australian architect in a tight latex corset with thin straps and a leather trench coat over the top. He was also posing in front of the mirror while Censori gave a serious expression in the camera's direction.

In another risqué photo, Kanye West's wife took off the black trench coat and posed in the latex two-piece. As per Hip Hop Dx, she styled her dark pixie cut into a slicked-back hairdo. He wrote in the caption,

"Dropped sumn?"

The rapper might be quipping about the coat she dropped from the previous pictures. The bold images received a lot of backlash online, as fans raised concern for Bianca. Netizens questioned Kanye West's Christian faith, with some expressing that Bianca's clothes were too revealing to be posted online.

Fans were also curious about Ye's possible collaboration with Playboi Carti in his upcoming album Vultures. Some of the reactions are given below:

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kanye West raised issues about his then wife Kim Kardashian’s “dripping wet,” tightly corseted 2019 Met Gala look. He spoke in the final fitting,

"I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, the father of what’s about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though? You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

Kim shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, with her ex Kanye.

Playboi Carti has also been teasing his third studio album, I Am Music, as per Hypebeast. His new music will be released sometime in 2024. An exact date has not been set yet. Ye is still putting the finishing touches on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s delayed collaborative Vultures album, set to release on January 12, 2024, as per Apple Music.