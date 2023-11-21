"Caribbean link up" - Usain Bolt meets Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at F1 Las Vegas GP

Track and field legend Usain Bolt was accompanied by Barbadian star Rihanna and her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, in a lavish gathering of Caribbean icons at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas.

The world's fastest man, known for his unparalleled speed on the track, showed off a different kind of agility as he mingled with the power couple at the star-studded sporting event in Las Vegas.

The meeting of the three legends, which Bolt described as a "Caribbean link", gave the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix a Caribbean feel. The impromptu meeting featured Jamaican sprint hero Usain Bolt, Barbadian fashion mogul Rihanna, and Harlem-born rapper ASAP Rocky.

In the photo, the three of them cross their arms and exude coolness and style. Rihanna, wearing a black leather jacket, leggings, and sunglasses, smiled at the pair. ASAP Rocky wore a casual white shirt and jeans, matching the effortless elegance of Bolt who opted for Puma tracksuits.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky officially started dating in the summer of 2020 and their fathers have linkages to Barbados. Bolt, meanwhile, is the fastest man on the planet and arguably Jamaica's most famous sportsperson ever, winning eight Olympic Gold medals.

Usain Bolt interacts with Lewis Hamilton at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

As engines roared and tires squealed at the F1 Grand Prix track in Las Vegas, the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt, shared his experience at one of the most hyped F1 circuits this year. He particularly highlighted his admiration of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

"I've always been a fan of Lewis because I know Lewis Hamilton", Bolt said speaking with Sky Sport in an interview.

Usain Bolt remained a charismatic figure at the F1 weekend in Las Vegas, giving interviews and interacting with sports personalities. He has shown his fun side by taking part in pit training sessions with teams such as Alfa Romeo. The highlight, however, was the special moment with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Not only did Bolt witness Max Verstappen's victory for Red Bull, but he was also actively involved in the event. Bolt was part of the Alfa Romeo pit crew as he removed the left front tire. Both the sprinter and the F1 team work with Puma.

