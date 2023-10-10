Usain Bolt tries his hand at padel

Usain Bolt is savoring his retirement by exploring new sports and leisure activities. He recently shared a photograph on his Instagram feed, featuring himself and his friends engaged in a game of padel, a racket sport that bears resemblance to both tennis and squash.

Paris 2024 Pre-Olympic Tour Along The Seine As Part Of The Future Opening Ceremony Route

Padel is a Mexican sport that is sometimes referred to as padel tennis. It is typically played in couples on a constricted court that is slightly smaller than a conventional tennis court.

Although padel adopts the same scoring system as tennis, the rules, strokes, and techniques differ. The balls employed are akin to tennis balls but with a touch less pressure. It's worth noting that padel earned a spot in the 2023 European Games and harbors aspirations of becoming an Olympic discipline in the 2032 Summer Olympics.

Usain Bolt expressed his love for the sport in the caption of his photo, which simply read:

"P A D E L."

He also tagged Ricardo "Bibi" Gardner, Brisco, and the A-Team Lifestyle crew in the snap. Gardner, a retired Jamaican footballer, has played for Bolton Wanderers as well as the Jamaican national team.

Brisco, on the other hand, is a Jamaican musician and producer who has worked with Usain Bolt on a number of musical projects. A-Team Lifestyle is a close-knit group of Bolt's buddies who share his passion for music, sports, and entertainment.

Brisco collaborates on 'Unstoppable' with Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt attends Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse

Usain Bolt isn't confined to the athletic arena alone; he's also a shining star in the realm of music. Just recently, he offered a glimpse of what could potentially be a fresh musical venture through a post on his Instagram account.

In the photograph, Bolt is seen alongside his close friend Brisco within the creative confines of a recording studio. Bolt exudes his signature style, donning a trendy blue top paired with fashionable pants.

Meanwhile, Brisco adds his unique flair to the scene, sporting a black T-shirt, comfortable shorts, and a stylish cap. With a playful touch of humor, Bolt captioned the snapshot:

"That one friend that’s too cool to look at the camera, @briscobal 🤷🏿‍♂️ #unstoppable 🚀🆙⚡️."⚡️."

As expectations grew, none other than D-Major, whose real name is Damian Codlin, revealed the specifics of this musical endeavor. The project titled "Unstoppable," will have Bolt as a collaborator.

Bolt's position in the music industry is not new; he has already published a number of songs, including "Living the Dream" with NJ, "It's a Party" with Bibi Gardner and Nugent Walker Jr., "Country Yutes" with NJ, and "Say Less" with Brisco Bal.