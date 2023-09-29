Usain Bolt releases new track titled "Unstoppable" under his label in collaboration with singer D-Major

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has recently produced a new track ‘Unstoppable” under his music label, A-Team. The track, created by Jamaican entertainer DMajor has been superhit, ever since it was released on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Besides giving all his life into athletics, the 37-year-old is supremely fond of music. Ever since he retired from track and field, he channeled his focus into the world of music. Therefore, Bolt founded his music A-Team Lifestyle which also provides an opportunity for emerging singers to create their own tracks.

Recently, the track and field legend collaborated with DMajor to create his new track ‘Unstoppable’. Moreover, Bolt also promoted the track under his label in his Instagram story. He shared a video of the track playing in the background and informed about the release of the music to his fans.

Bolt's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

The track’s singer DMajor revealed in an interview with SPORTSMAX, that he had known Usain Bolt since 2006 or 2007. He would train at the Racers Track Club with Usain Bolt to maintain his fitness regime. However, he never thought that he would be able to record music with ‘Lightning Bolt’. DMajor stated that it was a series of coincidences that followed the creation of the track with the legend.

He shared that while he was at Big Yaad Studios to celebrate engineer Kamal's birthday, he ran into Nugent Walker (NJ), Usain Bolt's business manager. They both discussed the track, and went ahead with it.

Usain Bolt expressed his desire to be like DJ Khaled

In 2022, while talking with Jim Gray, a sportscaster, author, and sports historian, Usain Bolt revealed that he always knew that he would somehow end up in music. He shared that his connection with music was established when he was young.

His father would take him to round robins in Jamaica, where he would observe a lot of old-school music. Moreover, Bolt also played as a DJ in several after-parties. He shared that he knew that he wanted to do music, even before he retired.

Lastly, he added that he aspires to become like DJ Khaled.

“I know my ability. I’m not a singer, you know what I mean, so I want to be like a DJ Khaled," he said. "A person that loves music, makes proper albums, links up with different musicians, and stuff like that, so it’s just a different energy, and that’s what I’m focusing on.”

He explained that he loved DJ Khaled's energy on stage and adored his love for music. The legend believes that he possesses the same love for music and aspires to focus on the same energy.