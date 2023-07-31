"Now that I have three kids, I have to have patience" - Usain Bolt is hopeful of turning into a coach after becoming father-of-three

World’s greatest sprinter Usain Bolt has finally spoken about considering coaching as a career option. In his latest interview, the 36-year-old revealed that he would never see himself as a coach until he became a father of three. Moreover, he shared how would he become a good coach.

Undoubtedly, Usain Bolt has experienced a rollercoaster of events throughout his decade-long career. Recently, he shared a few instances about his athletic passion, setting world records, favorite events, and many other aspects in a conversation with World Athletics. During that interaction, he shared his views on coaching.

The official Instagram page of World Athletics shared a candid video of Usain Bolt talking about his potential of taking up coaching. He first revealed that ever since he retired in 2017, he never considered taking up coaching as he saw himself as an impatient person.

“I have always told people, I have no patience to coach.”

However, now the eight-time Olympic gold medalist has developed patience because of his three kids.

“Now that I have three kids, I have to have patience,” Bolt stated, considering the amount of composure it takes to handle children.

Furthermore, he revealed how he would train to become a suitable coach for athletes,

“I think I’m lean in to maybe I will coach one day. I think I’m leaning, maybe, to be a coach one day. It’s something that I’ve talked to my coach about, I need to pick his brain to see how his mind works, so I can be like him or be as good or better than him,” the retired athlete explained.

Usain Bolt prioritized his children over marriage

Usain Bolt at Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Day 8

Usain Bolt has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Kasi Bennett since 2016. After staying together for three years, the couple gave birth to their first baby girl, Olympia Lightning, in May 2020. Within a year, they surprised the world again in June 2021, announcing the birth of their twin boys named Thunder and Saint Leo.

Even after being with Bennett, the retired athlete has not planned to officially tie the knot with her. However, in July 2021, Bolt opened up about his priorities in an interview with the Mirror.

“I’m definitely going to get married in the future, for sure,” Bolt stated.

However, he also explained in the interview that raising three children was a big responsibility and he wanted to give his parenthood some more time.

Surprisingly, when asked about what took more effort, looking after three kids under two or running 100m in under 9.6 seconds, he answered,

“Listen, three babies for sure. When they start crying altogether, it’s like pandemonium. You don’t know what to do. So it’s difficult but it’s so worth it.”