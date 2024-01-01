Rapper Quavo has a 4-worded reaction to Trae Young’s no look lob to Jalen Johnson on New Year’s Eve showdown

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks registered their 23rd win of the season. Young had his fourth 40-point game of the season, scoring 40 points in 40 minutes, which came in a win against the Washington Wizards.

In the 48 minutes of regulation, one of the many plays that drew the attention of famous rapper Quavo was Young's lob to Jalen Johnson.

During a transition play in the second quarter, with over seven minutes left on the clock, Young threw a high lob to the Hawks’ center. Johnson caught the ball mid-air and threw down a thunderous dunk.

The play caught the attention of rapper Quavo, who gave flowers to the Hawks' guard through his Instagram story. The famous rapper put the play on his Instagram story. Tagging Trae Young in his story, Quavo wrote,

“Nasty af my gang.”

Rapper Quavo's IG story

Young was highly efficient from the floor, shooting 11 of 19 shots from the field and four of eight from beyond the arc. He also had a game-high 13 assists.

Though the Hawks are not having a great season, ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference, Young is having an excellent individual season. So far, he is averaging 28.3 points and 11.3 assists per game.

Trae Young gifts a young fan his signature shoe on New Year's Eve

The Atlanta Hawks ended 2023 on a winning note, but it was Trae Young who ended his year on a better note. The Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 130-126 on the road.

As much as it was an excellent night for the Hawks’ guard, he made a fan’s New Year even more memorable.

After the win against the Wizards, Young gifted a fan his Adidas signature shoe on New Year’s Eve. As Young was heading to the locker room, he came across a fan who was holding a placard that read,

"Let's go Trae! Happy New Year"

Young didn’t shy away from making the fan’s night memorable. He gifted her the Adidas Trae Young 3 he wore during the game. The Hawks fan was jumping in ecstasy after receiving the yellow $140 shoe.

The Adidas Trae Young 3 has been added to the latest collection in Trae Young's signature portfolio. Trae Young 3 comes in a variety of colors and has a lightweight textile upper. The shoe also has a lovely color-matching cushion and an enlarged midsole.