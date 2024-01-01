Watch: Trae Young's 40-pt explosion ends with his $140 signature shoe giveaway to Hawks fan

The Atlanta Hawks stopped the Washington Wizards for 130-126 with Trae Young helping the team seal New Year's night. Backed by 40 points from Young and a helpful 32 points from Dejounte Murray, the team ended the year on a happy note.

After the game against the Wizards, an Atlanta Hawks fan got blessed on New Year's night by her favorite point guard, Trae Young. As Young was heading to the locker room after finishing the game, he came across a fan holding a board that read:

"Let's go Trae! Happy New Year"

However, Trae Young was quick to make the game more memorable for his fan and gifted her his match-worn Adidas Trae Young 3. The eye-catching yellow pair of shoes goes for $140 on the Adidas website and in retail.

Getting to receive an expected gift from the Wizards star player, the fan jumped with excitement and was later accompanied by her friends.

The Adidas Trae Young 3 is the latest addition to the signature lineup of the Atlanta Hawks guard. Boasting multiple striking color schemes, the lightweight textile upper seamlessly integrates with the exaggerated midsole, which features eye-catching color-matched cushioning.

The shoe's traction stands out with reliable herringbone and radial layouts, while the semi-translucent tooling is adorned with Trae Young's revamped logo at the rear foot. Priced at $140 USD, the Trae Young 3 exemplifies a fusion of style and performance, embodying the expressive and futuristic style of play exhibited by the young NBA star.

Hawks outlast Wizards 130-126 featuring Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks secured a thrilling 130-126 victory over the Washington Wizards in a high-octane NBA showdown. Trae Young emerged as a dominant force, delivering an outstanding performance with 40 points and 13 assists. Dejounte Murray also played a pivotal role, contributing 32 points to propel the Hawks to victory.

Additionally, Jalen Johnson also showcased his prowess by scoring a career-high 24 points and claiming 13 rebounds, while Clint Capela and Saddiq Bey demonstrated their impact with double-doubles. Despite a late scare due to subpar free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter, Atlanta's strong rebounding, highlighted by a commanding 58-42 advantage over Washington, played a decisive role in securing the win.

Trae Young's leadership and playmaking proved instrumental in the Hawks' triumph, maintaining their unbeaten record against the Wizards this season. Meanwhile, the Wizards fought valiantly to stay in the game, with Kyle Kuzma delivering an impressive 38-point performance and sinking seven 3-pointers.

Washington aimed to clinch consecutive victories but was ultimately thwarted by Atlanta's relentless determination. Kuzma's exceptional shooting in the first quarter set the stage for a compelling battle, but the Hawks' collective effort and ability to showcase their talents ultimately prevailed.

The Hawks' victory not only snapped a four-game slide but also underscored their ability to overcome challenges. As Trae Young aptly expressed, it was a display of mixing it up and allowing every player to exhibit their talent, ultimately leading to a well-deserved triumph for the Atlanta Hawks.