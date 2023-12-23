Trae Young eclipses Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook in unique record

The Atlanta Hawks lost to the Miami Heat, 113-122, on Friday, but the silver lining in the loss was Trae Young going up in the record books for most consecutive games with 30+ points and 10+ assists. With this feat, the 25-year-old point guard joins the ranks of former NBA greats.

In the game against the Heat, Young provided the Hawks with 30 points, 13 assists, three rebounds, and two steals. This was his fifth consecutive game with 30+ points and 10+ assists, starting with the matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 13.

The recent feat made Trae Young surpass Tiny Archibald (1974), Michael Jordan (1989), and Russell Westbrook (2017) who are all tied at five consecutive games. Young is now in second place with six consecutive games, tied with Oscar Robertson.

The two-time NBA All-Star has a prime chance of tying the league-best of seven games, which is also held by Robertson, in the Hawks' upcoming game on Dec. 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

If he manages to tie with Robertson for the first place, Young can overtake the NBA legend when the Hawks face the Chicago Bulls a day after Christmas.

Atlanta Hawks fail to make it three in a row even with Trae Young's historic night

With Trae Young climbing up the record books, the Atlanta Hawks fall against the Miami Heat by nine points, 113-122, at the Kaseya Center. Through this loss, the team's record goes down to 12-16 and it finds itself 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Young got help mainly from Dejounte Murray who had 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench with 23 points, including six three-pointers.

Saddiq Bey also had a commendable 16 points and 10 rebounds in the loss but the team would need more to overcome the Heat.

On the other side of the fence, Tyler Herro led the heat with 30 points, seven rebounds, and seven three-pointers while Jimmy Butler was out with an injury. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. filled in the void that Butler left with 19 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Bam Adebayo helped control the paint for the Heat as he registered 18 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

The Miami Heat goes up 18-12 and they will be preparing for a Christmas Day battle with the Philadelphia 76ers.